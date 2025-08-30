The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Nevada Wolf Pack in a 2025 Week 1 college football showdown on Saturday. The Big Ten side was a surprise success last season, going 13-3 overall with a 7-1 home record and 8-1 mark in conference play. They will host a Mountain West squad looking to rebound from a dismal 3-10 2024 season that ended with six straight losses.

Kickoff from Beaver Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are 43.5-point favorites in the latest Nevada vs. Penn State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 55.5. Before making any Penn State vs. Nevada picks or same-game parlays, be sure to see the Week 1 college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model and check out the latest college football odds.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Here are the model's top SGP picks for Nevada vs. Penn State:

Nevada +43.5

Nevada Over 7.5 points

Penn State Over 50.5 points

Parlay odds:+832



Nevada +43.5

The Wolf Pack defense will be tasked with keeping Drew Aller from running up the scoreboard. They will be led into battle by senior quarterback Chubba Purdy, and should have help on the ground thanks to Utah State transfer Herschel Turner. Penn State was a level 8-8 against the spread last season, so the SportsLine model isn't leaning on them to cover the large spread on Saturday. The model projects the Wolf Pack will cover in 52% of simulations.

Nevada Over 7.5

Turner had 79 carries for 405 yards with four touchdowns while adding 12 receptions for an additional 71 yards. He should be a complement to Purdy, who appeared in seven games last season and ended the season with a 72% completion rate. The combination should be enough to get Nevada more than one score in Saturday's game.

Penn State Over 50.5



Penn State only scored more than 50 points once last season, in a 56-0 blowout against Kent State in Week 4. However, Drew Allar is expected to settle into his senior year with a Week 1 matchup against a Wolf Pack defense that allowed 391.5 yards per game last season. Allar ended his 2024 campaign with a whopping 3,327 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. The SportsLine model has Penn State scoring 53 points, bringing value to this projection.

