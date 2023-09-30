The Northwestern Wildcats (2-2) host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday afternoon. Both teams were victorious in Week 3. The Nittany Lions lead the all-time series 14-5 over the Wildcats, including a two-game win streak. In 2022, Penn State topped Northwestern 17-7 at Beaver Stadium.

Kickoff from Ryan Field in Evanston is set for noon ET. The Nittany Lions are 26.5-point favorites in Penn State vs. Northwestern odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before making any Northwestern vs. Penn State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Penn State vs. Northwestern spread: Nittany Lions -26.5

Penn State vs. Northwestern over/under: 47 points

Penn State vs. Northwestern money line: Nittany Lions -7273, Wildcats +1750

PSU: Penn State is 6-3 ATS in their last nine games against Northwestern

NW: Northwestern is 2-8 in its last 10 games at home

Why Penn State can cover

This defense has been stifling to kick off the campaign. The Nittany Lions led the Big Ten in total defense (219.5) and pass defense (138). Additionally, the Nittany Lions rank third in both points allowed (8.8) and rush defense (81.5). Junior linebacker Curtis Jacobs is an instinctive and rangy defender at the second level. Jacobs is first on the team in total tackles (15) with one sack and two fumble recoveries.

Sophomore linebacker Dominic Deluca has made his presence felt through four games. Deluca is constantly around the football and creating turnovers. The Pennsylvania native has secured nine total tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and one interception. The most points this defense has allowed this season is 15, with two matchups staying in single digits. They held Iowa to only 76 total yards in the shutout win in Week 3.

Why Northwestern can cover

Northwestern's offense is led by the passing attack. The Wildcats are tied for sixth in the Big Ten in passing yards per game (239.8) with senior quarterback Ben Bryant under center. Bryant has thrown for 804 yards and six passing touchdowns this season. He is coming off his best performance of the year in the win over Minnesota. Bryant went 33 of 49 for a season-high 396 yards and four passing scores.

Senior receiver Bryce Kirtz utilizes his speed to beat defenders vertically. Kirtz leads the team in both receptions (17) and receiving yards (274) with two touchdowns. In the win over Minnesota, the Indiana native exploded for 10 catches for 215 yards and 21.5 yards per reception. Senior running back Cam Porter is the main ball carrier in the backfield. Porter has good burst and contact balance. He's logged 49 rushes for 203 yards and one score.

How to make Northwestern vs. Penn State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 45 points.

So who wins Penn State vs. Northwestern, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations?