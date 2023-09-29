A Big Ten battle features the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) traveling to play the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2) on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions roll into Saturday's showdown full of confidence. They shut out Iowa 31-0 in a commanding win last week. Northwestern, meanwhile, outlasted Minnesota 37-34 in an overtime battle on Sept. 23.

Kickoff from Ryan Field in Evanston is set for noon ET. The Nittany Lions are 26.5-point favorites in Penn State vs. Northwestern odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before making any Northwestern vs. Penn State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of nearly $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Penn State vs. Northwestern and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Northwestern vs. Penn State:

Penn State vs. Northwestern spread: Nittany Lions -26.5

Penn State vs. Northwestern over/under: 46 points

Penn State vs. Northwestern money line: Nittany Lions -7273, Wildcats +1750

PSU: Penn State is 6-3 ATS in their last nine games against Northwestern

NW: Northwestern is 2-8 in its last 10 games at home

Penn State vs. Northwestern picks: See picks at SportsLine

Penn State vs. Northwestern live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why Penn State can cover

The Nittany Lions enter this conference bout with a potent offense. Through four games, they are second in the Big Ten in both total offense (449.8) and rushing offense (210). They have two players with at least 200 rushing yards thus far. Sophomore running back Kaytron Allen has been leading the way. Allen uses his terrific vision and strength to pick up yards with ease. The Virginia native leads the team in carries (63) and rushing yards (280) with two touchdowns.

On Sept. 9 versus Delaware, Allen had 19 rushes for 103 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore Nicholas Singleton joins Allen in the backfield for Penn State. Singleton utilizes his size and power to finish runs with force. The Pennsylvania native leads the team in rushing touchdowns (5) with 53 carries for 203 yards. Singleton has scored a touchdown in three of the four games played. See which team to pick here.

Why Northwestern can cover

Northwestern's offense is led by the passing attack. The Wildcats are tied for sixth in the Big Ten in passing yards per game (239.8) with senior quarterback Ben Bryant under center. Bryant has thrown for 804 yards and six passing touchdowns this season. He is coming off his best performance of the year in the win over Minnesota. Bryant went 33 of 49 for a season-high 396 yards and four passing scores.

Senior receiver Bryce Kirtz utilizes his speed to beat defenders vertically. Kirtz leads the team in both receptions (17) and receiving yards (274) with two touchdowns. In the win over Minnesota, the Indiana native exploded for 10 catches for 215 yards and 21.5 yards per reception. Senior running back Cam Porter is the main ball carrier in the backfield. Porter has good burst and contact balance. He's logged 49 rushes for 203 yards and one score. See which team to pick here.

How to make Northwestern vs. Penn State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 44 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Penn State vs. Northwestern, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up nearly $2,500 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.