Who's Playing

Ohio @ Penn State

Current Records: Ohio 1-0; Penn State 1-0

Last Season Records: Penn State 7-6; Ohio 3-9

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at noon ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Things were close when the Bobcats and the Florida Atlantic Owls clashed last week, but Ohio ultimately edged out the opposition 41-38.

Speaking of close games: even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Penn State beat the Purdue Boilermakers 35-31 last Thursday. Penn State QB Sean Clifford was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 282 yards on 37 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Clifford's 67-yard touchdown toss to TE Brenton Strange in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.