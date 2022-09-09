Teams coming off narrow opening-week wins clash when the Ohio Bobcats take on the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. The Bobcats (1-0) rallied from a halftime deficit, built a 17-point advantage and then held on to outlast Florida Atlantic 41-38. The Nittany Lions (1-0), meanwhile, seemed in control with an 11-point halftime lead over Purdue before seeing the lead change hands four times in the final 17 minutes before defeating the Boilermakers 35-31. Penn State is coming off a 7-6 finish from a year ago, including 4-5 in the Big Ten East, while Ohio was 3-9 in 2021, including 3-5 in the Mid-American East. Penn State leads the all-time series 5-1, but Ohio won the last meeting 24-14 in 2012.

Kickoff from Beaver Stadium at University Park, Pa., is set for noon ET. The Nittany Lions are 25-point favorites in the latest Ohio vs. Penn State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 54.

Penn State vs. Ohio spread: Penn State -25

Penn State vs. Ohio over-under: 54 points

Penn State vs. Ohio money line: Ohio +1350, Penn State -3500

OH: The Bobcats are 20-6 against the spread in their last 26 games against a team with a winning record

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 4-0 ATS in their last four games against MAC foes

Why Penn State can cover

The Nittany Lions are familiar with Mid-American Conference teams, having played a MAC team in 19 of the past 20 seasons, the only exception was in 2020 during a Big Ten-only schedule. Penn State is 28-3 all-time against current members of the MAC. The Nittany Lions have been nearly unbeatable in home openers, going 120-13-1 all-time. Penn State owns a 52-10 record in Beaver Stadium home openers, and has won 18 of its last 20 home openers.

The Lions will be led by fifth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford. Clifford was solid in the season opener at Purdue, completing 20 of 37 passes (54.1 percent) for 282 yards and four touchdowns. He was picked off once. Clifford is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,107 yards and 21 TDs against eight interceptions. For his career, he has completed 627 of 1,042 throws (60.2 percent) for 8,121 yards and 66 touchdowns. He has been picked off 25 times.

Why Ohio can cover

Despite that, the Nittany Lions are not a lock to cover the Ohio vs. Penn State spread. That's because the Bobcats also have an experienced quarterback in redshirt junior Kurtis Rourke. Last week against Florida Atlantic, Rourke was sharp, completing 27 of 34 passes (79.4 percent) for 345 yards and four scores. He also rushed for another touchdown. In three-plus seasons at Ohio, Rourke has been an accurate passer, completing 228 of 339 passes (67.3%) for 2,548 yards and 18 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Also powering the Bobcats is redshirt freshman running back Sieh Bangura. In the opener, Bangura rushed for 114 yards on 23 carries (5.0 average), and caught one pass for five yards. In his short Bobcats career, he has 35 carries for 207 yards (5.9 average) and two scores. His touchdowns came in 2021 losses to Toledo (35-23) and Central Michigan (30-27).

