No. 7 Penn State (6-0) will try to overcome what has been a stumbling block in recent years when it plays at No. 3 Ohio State (6-0) on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes have won 10 of the last 11 meetings between these programs, including four straight at home. They remained unbeaten this season with their 41-7 win over Purdue last week, despite their top three running backs dealing with injuries. Penn State scored touchdowns on each of its final seven possessions last week, cruising to a 63-0 win over UMass.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Ohio State is favored by 4 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, while the over/under is down to 45 points after opening at 48, per SportsLine consensus. Before making any Penn State vs. Ohio State picks or bets, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Kaylor has been red-hot all season, going 24-9-1 on his college football best bets for SportsLine this season so far.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Penn State vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Penn State spread: Ohio State -4

Ohio State vs. Penn State over/under: 45 points

Ohio State vs. Penn State money line: Ohio State -185, Penn State +155



OSU: WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has 31 catches for 604 yards and 5 TDs.

PSU: Penn State is 6-0 against the spread this season.

Ohio State vs. Penn State picks:



Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State has gone 3-0-1 against the spread in its last four games, allowing just 12 points per game during that stretch. The Buckeyes have already taken down one top-10 team this season, going on the road and picking up a gutsy victory over then-No. 9 Notre Dame in September. Quarterback Kyle McCord did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest, but he has thrown a combined five touchdowns in wins over Maryland and Purdue since then.

The Buckeyes have a stable of impressive running backs as well, allowing them to overcome some injury issues at that position. Penn State has only faced one ranked team this season, and it has yet to play a top-20 team. Ohio State is 16-1 in its last 17 home games, and it was a 15.5-point road favorite in its win over the Nittany Lions last year. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Penn State can cover

Ohio State is dealing with multiple key injuries heading into this matchup, including its top three running backs and star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. The Buckeyes finished last week's game without running backs TreVeyon Henderson, Chip Trayanum and Miyan Williams, and head coach Ryan Day has not offered updates regarding their respective statuses. Henderson has missed the past two games, Williams was out last week and Trayanum was injured in the first quarter last week.

They cannot afford to be shorthanded against a Penn State defense that ranks first nationally in pass defense and total yards while ranking second in points and rushing yards allowed. The Nittany Lions have held five straight teams under 100 rushing yards, and they have won all six of their games by at least 17 points. Penn State has covered the spread in seven straight games dating back to last season, and it has covered in six of the last seven meetings between these teams. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Ohio State vs. Penn State picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total.

Who wins Ohio State vs. Penn State on Saturday, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Penn State vs. Ohio State picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 24-9 on his best bets in 2023, and find out.