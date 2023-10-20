Big Ten juggernauts are set to meet in a matchup with significant College Football Playoff implications when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) host the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. The Buckeyes are coming off a 41-7 blowout win over Purdue, while Penn State is looking to keep things rolling after beating UMass 63-0 last week. These long time Big Ten East rivals have met 38 times with Ohio State holding a 23-14 advantage, including six straight wins, in the all-time series.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Buckeyes are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, while the over/under is 45.5 points, per the SportsLine consensus.

Ohio State vs. Penn State spread: Ohio State -4.5

Ohio State vs. Penn State over/under: 45.5 points

Ohio State vs. Penn State money line: Ohio State -191, Penn State +159



OSU: WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has 31 catches for 604 yards and 5 TDs.

PSU: Penn State is 6-0 against the spread this season.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State once again has one of the most talented rosters in all of college football. Junior quarterback Kyle McCord has done an excellent job since taking over for C.J. Stroud, who had a record-breaking career in Columbus. McCord enters this matchup completing 64.1% of his passes for 1,651 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interception.

McCord's top target is junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr.. Harrison is considered by many to be the best player in the country regardless of position, and will present an extremely difficult test for Penn State's secondary. Harrison enters this matchup with 31 catches for 604 yards and five touchdowns. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State boasts arguably the top defense in the country entering this matchup. The Nittany Lions are allowing only 193.7 total yards and 8.0 points per game this season, and rank first in the country in several other categories including pass defense (121.2), completion percentage (49.1), first downs allowed (67), and sacks per game (4.5). They will be facing an Ohio State offense that has major injury concerns at the running back position.

The Nittany Lions also have a highly talented quarterback in sophomore Drew Allar. The former five-star recruit is widely considered to be the most gifted player Penn State has had at the position in several years, and gives the Nittany Lions a noticeable advantage over Ohio State. Allar enters this matchup completing 65.2% of his passes for 1,254 yards, 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has also rushed for 79 yards and three scores. See which team to back at SportsLine.

