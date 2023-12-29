Saturday brings a busy slate of bowl action across the college football world. In the first matchup of the day, the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels take on the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions. The programs meet in the 2023 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Both teams are 10-2 this season, with Ole Miss aiming for its first 11-win season in program history.

Kick-off is at noon ET in Atlanta. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Penn State as a 5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 50 in the latest Ole Miss vs. Penn State odds. Before you make any Penn State vs. Ole Miss picks or Peach Bowl predictions, make sure you check out the analysis from SportsLine and CBS Sports expert Barrett Sallee, given his mastery of picks in games involving the Rebels.

A nationally known CBS Sports college football writer, Sallee shares his top plays each week with SportsLine subscribers. Over the past three years, he is 105-89 in his popular best bets column. Sallee hosts shows on SiriusXM College and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ. He is a regular on local, regional and national radio programs, including The Paul Finebaum Show on ESPN Radio and the SEC Network.

What's more, he has demonstrated a particularly sharp eye for the Rebels. In fact, Sallee has gone 15-4 (+1060) on his last 19 college football picks in games involving Ole Miss. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Sallee has set his sights on Ole Miss vs. Penn State. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Penn State vs. Ole Miss:

Ole Miss vs. Penn State spread: PSU -5

Ole Miss vs. Penn State over/under: 50 points

Ole Miss vs. Penn State money line: PSU -200, MISS +166

OM: The Rebels are 6-4-2 against the spread this season

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 9-3 against the spread this season

Ole Miss vs. Penn State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Ole Miss vs. Penn State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss features a potent offense under the direction of head coach Lane Kiffin. The Rebels have committed only seven turnovers this season, ranking in the top three among FBS programs, and Ole Miss is also highly explosive. The Rebels are averaging 455.6 total yards per game this season while ranking in the top four of the SEC in both passing yards (276.6 per game) and rushing yards (179.0 per game). That balance leads Ole Miss to almost 35 points per game this season, with very strong underlying metrics.

The Rebels are averaging well over nine yards per pass attempt with 23 passing touchdowns and only six interceptions this season. On the ground, Ole Miss has 28 rushing touchdowns, and Quinshon Judkins is a dynamic force. Judkins is the only player in program history with 15 or more rushing touchdowns in a season, doing it in back-to-back years, and he has led the SEC in rushing touchdowns in two straight seasons. Judkins produced 1,052 rushing yards this season, and he is a key cog for the Rebels. See which team to pick here.

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State's defense is utterly dominant this season, with arguably the best metrics of any unit in the country. The Nittany Lions lead all of FBS in total defense, yielding only 223.3 yards per game, and that is the best mark of any program since 2011. Penn State is also leading the country in giving up only 3.9 yards per play, and opponents are averaging only 11.4 points per game against the Nittany Lions. Penn State is tremendous against the pass, ranking No. 3 in FBS in yards allowed (153.6 per game) and leading the country with 48 sacks.

Opponents are completing fewer than 58% of passes against Penn State, with the Nittany Lions allowing only 6.2 yards per pass attempt with 12 interceptions compared to only seven passing touchdowns allowed. Penn State also remains stout against the run, landing in the top three of the country in yards allowed per game (69.7) and yards allowed per carry (2.2). Penn State is also No. 2 in the country in first downs allowed (13.5 per game), and opponents convert only 30.0% of third down chances against the Nittany Lions. See which team to pick here.

How to make Penn State vs. Ole Miss picks

Sallee has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Ole Miss vs. Penn State, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Penn State vs. Ole Miss spread to jump on, all from the expert on a 14-5 run on picks in games involving the Rebels, and find out.