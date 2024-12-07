The top-ranked Oregon Ducks will battle the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. This will be just the fifth meeting between the schools. The Nittany Lions (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten), who have won four in a row, are aiming to win their fifth Big Ten title. The Ducks (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten), who are in their first season in the league, are looking to win their 15th conference championship and first since winning the 2020 Pac-12 title.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ (sign up here and try free for 7 days). Penn State leads the all-time series 3-1, last meeting in the 1995 Rose Bowl. Oregon is a 3-point favorite in the latest Penn State vs. Oregon odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before making any Oregon vs. Penn State picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert Micah Roberts has to say, given his mastery of picks in games involving Penn State.

Micah Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched info in multiple sports. Most importantly, Roberts has a read on the pulse of the Nittany Lions. In fact, he is an amazing 19-6 (+1237) on his last 25 picks on games involving Penn State. Anyone who has followed him on sportsbooks and betting apps is way up.

Now, Roberts has locked in on Penn State vs. Oregon and just revealed his coveted CFB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Oregon vs. Penn State:

Penn State vs. Oregon spread: Oregon -3

Penn State vs. Oregon over/under: 50.5 points

Penn State vs. Oregon money line: Oregon -175, Penn State +145

PSU: 6-6 ATS this season

ORE: 6-6 ATS this season

Penn State vs. Oregon picks: See picks at SportsLine

Penn State vs. Oregon streaming: Paramount+ (Get a free 7-day trial)

Why the Oregon can cover

The Ducks are powered by senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel. In 12 games, he has completed 275 of 374 passes (73.5%) for 3,275 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions and a rating of 165.1. He also has carried 57 times for 175 yards and seven touchdowns. In last week's win over Washington, he completed 16 of 23 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 20 yards and one touchdown.

Junior running back Jordan James leads the Ducks' ground game. He has rushed 206 times for 1,166 yards (5.7 average) and 13 touchdowns. He has surpassed 100 yards rushing six times, including a 24-carry, 166-yard and one-touchdown performance in a 31-10 win over Michigan State. In a 16-13 win at Wisconsin on Nov. 16, he carried 25 times for 121 yards and one touchdown. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Penn State can cover

Junior quarterback Drew Allar has stepped up for the Nittany Lions. In 12 games, he has completed 71.6% of his passes for 2,668 yards and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions and a rating of 167.5. He has also rushed 67 times for 225 yards and five touchdowns. In last week's 44-7 win over Maryland, he passed for 171 yards and one touchdown and rushed for another score. In a 33-30 overtime win at USC on Oct. 12, he completed 30 of 43 passes (69.8%) for 391 yards and two touchdowns. He was picked off three times.

His top target in the passing game is senior tight end Tyler Warren. He has 81 receptions for 978 yards (12.1 average) and six touchdowns. He has also carried 21 times for 189 yards and four scores. In the win at USC, he caught a career-high 17 passes for 224 yards (13.2 average) and one touchdown. He had six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown in the win over Maryland. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Penn State vs. Oregon picks

Roberts has analyzed Penn State vs. Oregon from every possible angle. He's leaning Over for the total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Penn State vs. Oregon in Saturday's Big Ten Conference Championship Game, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Penn State vs. Oregon spread to back, all from the expert who is an outstanding 19-6 on picks involving Penn State, and find out.