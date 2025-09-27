Big Ten behemoths clash when the sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks meet the third-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday night. Oregon is coming off a 41-7 win over Oregon State in Week 4, while Penn State downed Villanova 52-6 on Sept. 13. The Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten), who won the conference regular-season title a year ago, are 6-0 on the road since the beginning of 2024. The Nittany Lions (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten), who tied for second in the conference at 8-1 and were 13-3 overall last season, are 10-1 on their home field since the start of 2024.

Kickoff from Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Penn State leads the all-time series 3-2, but Oregon earned a 45-37 win in last year's Big Ten Championship Game. The Nittany Lions are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Oregon odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Oregon vs. Penn State picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine expert, Adam Silverstein, has to say.

Why Penn State can cover

Senior quarterback Drew Allar helps lead the Nittany Lions' offense. In three games this season, he has completed 57 of 88 passes (64.8%) for 626 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. He has also rushed 10 times for 27 yards. In a 46-11 win over Nevada on Aug. 30, he completed 22 of 26 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown.

Senior running back Kaytron Allen powers Penn State's ground attack. For the season, he has rushed 34 times for 273 yards (8.0 average) and three touchdowns. He has registered a touchdown in each game. In a 34-0 win over Florida International, he carried 16 times for 144 yards and one touchdown. He carried 10 times for 86 yards and a score in the win over Villanova. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Oregon can cover

Sophomore quarterback Dante Moore, who began his career at UCLA, is in his second season with the Ducks. In four games this year, he has completed 71 of 95 passes (74.7%) for 962 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interception. He has also carried 14 times for 87 yards (6.2 average). In last week's win over Oregon State, he completed 21 of 31 passes (67.7%) for 305 yards and four touchdowns.

Among Oregon's many options on offense is junior running back Jayden Limar. He has rushed 32 times for 215 yards (6.7 average) and three touchdowns, while catching four passes for 29 yards (7.3 average) in four games this season. In a 69-3 win over Oklahoma State on Sept. 6, he carried six times for 87 yards (14.5 average) and one touchdown. He carried 12 times for 70 yards (5.8 average). See which team to back at SportsLine.

