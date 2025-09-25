No. 3 Penn State hosts No. 6 Oregon on Saturday in one of the biggest games of the season at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions, in the midst of one of the most anticipated seasons in program history, have cruised past Nevada, FIU and Villanova.

Oregon, meanwhile, retooled after losing several key players to the NFL but hasn't missed a beat. The Ducks are 4-0, outscoring opponents 203-37. Last week, quarterback Dante Moore carved up rival Oregon State for 305 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-7 rout.

The Ducks and Nittany Lions have met only five times, though conference realignment should make it a more regular clash. Their most recent matchup came in last year's Big Ten Championship Game, when Oregon prevailed 45-37 as PSU backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen both topped 100 yards rushing.

Penn State vs. Oregon: Need to know

Franklin's futility: Penn State coach James Franklin has built a consistent winner, but his struggles in marquee matchups linger. He is just 2-20 against AP Top 6 opponents, the second-worst mark by any FBS coach in history, per CBS Sports research. The Nittany Lions have dropped 14 straight against top-six foes, with their last such win coming in 2016.

Oregon's hot start: The Ducks already own blowout wins over two Power Four opponents and rival Oregon State, outscoring foes 203-37. Oregon ranks top 12 nationally in both scoring offense and defense, and its three-headed rushing attack has powered one of the most balanced units in the country.

Big spot for Allar: Penn State quarterback Drew Allar entered the season projected as a first-round pick but has shown uneven form. He averages just 7.1 yards per attempt and ranks 70th nationally in passing yards per game (208.7). Oregon's defense allows only 120 passing yards per contest, so the Ducks' ability to force PSU into a one-dimensional attack looms large.

Where to watch Penn State vs. Oregon live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 27 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Beaver Stadium -- State College, Pennsylvania

TV: NBC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Penn State vs. Oregon prediction, picks

Oregon has been a buzzsaw through the first few weeks of the year, ranking among the most efficient teams in nearly every statistical category. According to SP+, the Ducks have the No. 2 offense, 5 defense and 4 special teams in college football. For Penn State to win, quarterback Drew Allar has to spread out the defense and create opportunities against one of the best passing defenses in college football. With frustrating early returns, it's unclear whether he'll be able to do that. Pick: Oregon ML (+136)

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 5 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see all the picks, all from the model that is 34-22 since the beginning of last season on top-rated money-line and over/under picks.