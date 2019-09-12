Penn State vs. Pitt odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 18-6 run

The Pittsburgh Panthers and Penn State Nittany Lions will tangle for the 100th time on Saturday. The Panthers (1-1) rebounded from an opening-game loss to Virginia by knocking off Ohio, 20-10, while the 13th-ranked Nittany Lions (2-0) have cruised to non-conference wins over Idaho and Buffalo. Kickoff from Beaver Stadium is set for noon ET in the Panthers' first road game of the season. Penn State is a 17-point favorite in the latest Penn State vs. Pitt odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 53. Before making any Pitt vs. Penn State picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Nittany Lions have outscored their opponents, 124-20, so far this season, and are ranked 26th nationally in total offense at 515 yards per game. Sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford has started the season fast, completing 30-of-45 passes for 559 yards and six touchdowns, including four against Buffalo last week.

The Nittany Lions have posted winning records in 14 consecutive seasons and played in bowl games in 12 of those, including five straight. Defensively, Penn State is led by senior linebacker Jan Johnson, who paces the team in tackles with 14.

But just because the Nittany Lions have run roughshod over the competition to start the season does not guarantee they will cover the Penn State vs. Pitt spread on Saturday.

That's because Pitt has an experienced quarterback in junior Kenny Pickett, who started all 14 games last season. He has completed 47-of-78 passes for 506 yards and two touchdowns this season and went 26-for-37 for 321 yards and a score against Ohio. Last season, he completed 180-of-310 passes for 1,969 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Junior running back A.J. Davis is the Panthers' leading rusher with 21 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown. He also has three receptions for another 72 yards.

