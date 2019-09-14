Penn State vs. Pitt odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven model on 18-6 run

Old rivals meet for Game No. 100 in their series on Saturday when No. 13 Penn State hosts Pittsburgh. Penn State (2-0), which placed third in the Big Ten East in 2018 with a 6-3 record, was 9-4 overall, while Pittsburgh (1-1), which won the ACC Coastal Division at 6-2, was 7-7 overall a year ago. Game time from Beaver Stadium at University Park, Pa., is slated for noon ET. The teams first met on Nov. 6, 1893, a 32-0 Penn State victory. The Nittany Lions are favored by 17 points in the latest Penn State vs. Pittsburgh odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 53. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Penn State vs. Pitt picks down.

Penn State, which is 7-2 at home since the start of last season, has rolled through two games, knocking off Idaho 79-7 in Week 1 and then taking care of business against Buffalo 45-13 in Week 2. Penn State has several solid pass catchers, including sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth (6-5, 256), who caught eight passes for 99 yards (12.4 average) and two touchdowns last week against Buffalo. Last season, he had 26 receptions for 368 yards (14.2 average) and eight touchdowns. The eight TDs were tops in the Big Ten among tight ends.

Two other players who have stepped up their play this year are sophomore wide receivers K.J. Hamler and Jahan Dotson. Hamler has seven receptions for 177 yards (25.3 average) and two touchdowns, while Dotson has five catches for 122 yards (24.4 average) and two TDs.

But just because the Nittany Lions have run roughshod over the competition to start the season does not guarantee they will cover the Penn State vs. Pitt spread on Saturday.

That's because Pitt has an experienced quarterback in junior Kenny Pickett, who started all 14 games last season. He has completed 47-of-78 passes for 506 yards and two touchdowns this season and went 26-for-37 for 321 yards and a score against Ohio. Last season, he completed 180-of-310 passes for 1,969 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Junior running back A.J. Davis is the Panthers' leading rusher with 21 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown. He also has three receptions for another 72 yards.

