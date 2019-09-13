Penn State vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

No. 13 Penn State (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)

Current Records: Penn State 2-0-0; Pittsburgh 1-1-0

What to Know

Pittsburgh have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Penn State at noon at Beaver Stadium. Pittsburgh will be seeking to avenge the 6-51 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 8 of last year.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Panthers and Ohio, but the 55-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Pittsburgh was able to grind out a solid victory over Ohio last week, winning 20-10. Pittsburgh's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Maurice Ffrench, who caught 10 passes for 138 yards and 1 touchdown, and Kenny Pickett, who passed for 321 yards and 1 touchdown. Pickett didn't help his team much against Virginia two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Penn State entered their matchup last Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against Buffalo as they made off with a 45-13 win. That result was just more of the same for Penn State, who also won the last time these teams played (Sept. 12 of 2015).

Their wins bumped the Panthers to 1-1 and the Nittany Lions to 2-0. The Panthers enter the contest with 9 sacks, good for fifth best in the nation. As for the Nittany Lions, they have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 17 point favorite against the Panthers.

Over/Under: 53

Series History

Penn State have won two out of their last three games against Pittsburgh.