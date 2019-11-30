Penn State vs. Rutgers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Penn State vs. Rutgers football game
Who's Playing
No. 10 Penn State (home) vs. Rutgers (away)
Current Records: Penn State 9-2; Rutgers 2-9
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Penn State has a defense that allows only 14.82 points per game, so RU's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Penn State came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes last week, falling 28-17. No one had a big game offensively for the Nittany Lions, but they got one touchdown from RB Journey Brown.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for RU, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 27 to nothing defeat to the Michigan State Spartans. One thing holding RU back was the mediocre play of QB Johnny Langan, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 57 yards passing.
Penn State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 40.5-point (!) margin of victory. 2-4 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Scarlet Knights aren't so hot on the road, where they are 0-4.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Nittany Lions enter the matchup with only ten passing touchdowns allowed, good for sixth best in the nation. Less enviably, the Scarlet Knights are fourth worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only seven on the season. Rutgers fans had better hope their team can run the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a big 40.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Nittany Lions, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 38.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Penn State have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Penn State 20 vs. Rutgers 7
- Nov 11, 2017 - Penn State 35 vs. Rutgers 6
- Nov 19, 2016 - Penn State 39 vs. Rutgers 0
- Sep 19, 2015 - Penn State 28 vs. Rutgers 3
