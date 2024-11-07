No. 6 Penn State is licking its wounds after last week's loss to No. 3 Ohio State, but while the loss left plenty of bruises, the Nittany Lions have plenty left to play for. They are not out of the Big Ten title race, even if Ohio State has a serious tie-breaker advantage. Furthermore, as the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings suggest, they don't need to win the Big Ten to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Nittany Lions are a -350 bet to make the CFP, according to sports betting apps.

But they do need to continue winning, and this week they welcome Washington to Beaver Stadium. The Huskies have been up and down in their first Big Ten season, but are coming off a home win against USC last weekend. Washington may not have a chance to win the Big Ten or reach the playoff at 5-4, but a road win over Penn State would be a statement for the program in Jedd Fisch's first season in charge.

It will not be easy to get, however. Saturday night will be Penn State's "White Out" game, so expect a crowd of over 100,000 people who are even angrier than usual after last week.

Penn State vs. Washington: Need to know

This is the first regular season meeting since 1921: Listen, we're all still adapting to a world in which Washington, Oregon, USC and UCLA are Big Ten schools. Part of the reason it's so difficult to adjust is the factoid you just read. These two conference mates aren't exactly geographical rivals! Penn State won that 1921 meeting in Seattle 21-7, and it's won two more bowl games (the 1983 Aloha Bowl and the 2017 Fiesta Bowl) against the Huskies since.

Penn State has won 27 straight games against unranked opponents: There are angry Penn State fans annoyed to read that fact, given the Nittany Lions lost at home to Ohio State last week -- the latest in a string of too many losses against ranked teams in their eyes. But while James Franklin might have trouble beating ranked teams, but he has no problems beating the ones he should beat. Penn State's 27-game win streak against unranked teams is the nation's fourth-longest active streak.

Location, location, location!: It's important both in real estate and Washington's win-loss record. The Huskies have played five home games at Husky Stadium this season. They've won all five by an average of 17.4 points. On the other hand, they've lost all three of their true road games. Their fourth loss was to Washington State at the neutral site of Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks. While the Huskies lost their first road game against Rutgers by only three points, their losses to Iowa and Indiana came by 24 and 14, respectively. Beaver Stadium won't be easier than any of those spots.

How to watch Penn State vs. Washington live

Date: Saturday, November 9 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, PA

TV: Peacock | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Penn State vs. Washington prediction, picks

The reason Penn State didn't beat Ohio State is -- as has been the case too often -- the offense didn't show up. It was nothing new. Penn State's offense has had its moments this season, but consistent performances haven't been there. It's hard to trust the Nittany Lions to figure things out this weekend, but I do trust their defense will keep Washington enough to hit the betting under. Pick: Under 46.5

