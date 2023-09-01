The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions look to open their 2023 season with a bang when they play host to the West Virginia Mountaineers in a highly anticipated Week 1 college football matchup on Saturday. Penn State is looking to build off an impressive 11-2 overall mark in 2022, which included a 35-21 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. The Mountaineers are looking to rebound from a 5-7 season in 2022, where they were one of only two Big 12 teams that failed to qualify for a bowl game. Penn State leads the all-time series 48-9-2.

Kickoff from Beaver Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are 20.5-point favorites in the latest West Virginia vs. Penn State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 52.

West Virginia vs. Penn State spread: Penn State -20.5

West Virginia vs. Penn State over/under: 52 points

West Virginia vs. Penn State money line: West Virginia +897, Penn State -1584

WVU: CJ Donaldson rushed for 526 yards and 8 TDs in 7 games in 2022

PSU: Former five-star quarterback Drew Allar is set to make his first start for PSU

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State is looking to take the next step and join the Big Ten elite in 2023. Heralded sophomore quarterback Drew Allar is set to take over for long-time starter Sean Clifford, who is now a member of the Green Bay Packers. Allar, a former five-star recruit, completed 35 of 60 pass attempts for 344 yards and four touchdowns in spot duty as a freshman in 2022.

Allar projects to have plenty of firepower at his disposal, despite Penn State losing its top three receivers from a year ago. The Nittany Lions added Kent State transfer wide receiver Dante Cephas, who is expected to make an immediate impact. Also returning for Penn State are sophomore running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Singleton rushed for 1,061 yards and 12 TDs and caught 11 passes for 85 yards and a score, while Allen ran for 867 yards and 10 TDs and hauled in 20 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

Why West Virginia can cover

West Virginia looks primed for a nice bounce back season in 2023. The Mountaineers finished with a 5-7 overall record in 2022, and will be looking to qualify for their third bowl game under fifth-year head coach Neal Brown. In four seasons on the job, Brown has compiled a 22-25 overall record, including a 14-21 mark in Big 12 play.

Expected to lead the way for West Virginia is sophomore running back CJ Donaldson Jr., who had his freshman season cut short by a leg injury. In seven games in 2022, Donaldson rushed 87 times for 526 yards and 8 touchdowns, and he caught nine passes for 27 yards. West Virginia was a perfect 5-0 in 2022 when the team rushed for 200 or more yards. See which team to pick here.

How to make West Virginia vs. Penn State picks

