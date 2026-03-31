Ole Miss coach Pete Golding offered his most direct response yet to tampering allegations tied to the recruitment of linebacker Luke Ferrelli, pushing back on the narrative presented in January by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. Speaking after spring practice Tuesday, Golding declined to address the accusations point-by-point but made clear he believes the situation has not been fully represented publicly.

"Obviously there's two sides to every story, right?" Golding said. "So I'm not going to sit up here and use the podium as a grandstand and all of that. That's why there is enforcement. That's why we have our compliance office. They do all that."

The remarks are Golding's first public response to Swinney's claims that Ole Miss improperly contacted Ferrelli while he was enrolled at Clemson. At the center of the dispute is a brief stretch in January, when Ferrelli signed with Clemson, enrolled and began classes before re-entering the transfer portal days later and ultimately left for Ole Miss.

Swinney alleged that Ole Miss staff, including Golding, maintained contact with Ferrelli during that period and offered financial incentives -- claims Clemson said it reported to the NCAA.

Golding's claims the recruitment began prior to Ferrelli's arrival at Clemson and unfolded based on roster availability.

"The bottom line with the recruitment of Luke, he came here on an official visit prior to the Fiesta Bowl," Golding said.

According to Golding, Ole Miss expressed strong interest during that visit, but did not have an immediate opening at linebacker. Any potential role, he said, depended on future roster movement.

"I told him, 'I want you to be our green-dot mike, but right now we've got a green-dot mike,'" Golding said. "And that spot's not going to be available until we have one available."

The "green dot" designation identifies the only player on that side of the ball allowed helmet communication from coaches. It is typically reserved for a starting linebacker. That opportunity eventually emerged after linebacker TJ Dottery transferred to LSU, creating an opening on the depth chart.

"So it's a kid that wanted to be here that we wanted to be here that at the end of it, it came open and he's here and we're happy to have him," Golding said.

Ferrelli rated as a three-star transfer after a productive redshirt freshman season at California, where he started 13 games and finished with 91 total tackles, including five for loss with a sack, interception and two pass breakups.

Conflicting accounts remain unresolved

The competing versions of the story leave key questions unanswered, particularly surrounding the timing and nature of any contact between Ole Miss and Ferrelli after his enrollment at Clemson. Swinney has described what he called documented communication -- including calls and text messages -- and characterized the situation as "blatant tampering." He also said Clemson submitted its findings to the NCAA.

No formal ruling has been announced, though an investigation is widely expected at some point.

Under NCAA bylaws, tampering -- defined as contacting a player before they enter the transfer portal -- is typically considered a Level II violation. More severe penalties could apply if impermissible benefits tied to enrollment are proven.

NCAA signals stricter enforcement

The dispute comes amid a broader push by the NCAA to strengthen enforcement around tampering in the transfer portal era. In a February memo to member schools, NCAA leadership emphasized the possibility of "significant penalties" for violations, including public identification of programs found to have broken the rules. The memo also outlined efforts to streamline the investigative process and resolve cases more quickly.

That backdrop adds weight to the Ferrelli situation, which could serve as an early test of how aggressively those policies are applied.

For now, Golding's response remains measured. His stance is that the full picture extends beyond what has been alleged -- leaving the situation, at least publicly, as a matter of competing accounts until enforcement officials determine whether either side crossed a line.