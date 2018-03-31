Peter Warrick to join Florida State legends by having his jersey retired this fall

Peter Warrick is one of Florida State's all-time great players. To show what he has meant to the program, the Seminoles have awarded Warrick with one of their highest honors.

While meeting with Florida State during practice on Friday, Warrick was informed that his No. 9 jersey will be retired this fall.

Congrats to @Pdub80! 👏



He will have his #9 jersey retired this fall, just the 11th in FSU history.#SpringBall | #DoSomethingpic.twitter.com/iI2fk59VdV — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 30, 2018

Additionally, FSU announced that defensive line coach Odell Haggins will be inducted into the school's athletics hall of fame.

Warrick was a three-time All-ACC selection from 1997-99 and a two-time consensus All-American. He was named the MVP of the 2000 Sugar Bowl with three touchdowns, leading the Noles to a national championship over Virginia Tech. Warrick is also still the Seminoles all-time leader in receiving touchdowns. He was taken in the first round, fourth overall, by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2000 NFL Draft.