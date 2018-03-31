Peter Warrick to join Florida State legends by having his jersey retired this fall
Warrick's No. 9 is the 11th number to be retired in the program's history
Peter Warrick is one of Florida State's all-time great players. To show what he has meant to the program, the Seminoles have awarded Warrick with one of their highest honors.
While meeting with Florida State during practice on Friday, Warrick was informed that his No. 9 jersey will be retired this fall.
Congrats to @Pdub80! 👏— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 30, 2018
He will have his #9 jersey retired this fall, just the 11th in FSU history.#SpringBall | #DoSomethingpic.twitter.com/iI2fk59VdV
Additionally, FSU announced that defensive line coach Odell Haggins will be inducted into the school's athletics hall of fame.
Warrick was a three-time All-ACC selection from 1997-99 and a two-time consensus All-American. He was named the MVP of the 2000 Sugar Bowl with three touchdowns, leading the Noles to a national championship over Virginia Tech. Warrick is also still the Seminoles all-time leader in receiving touchdowns. He was taken in the first round, fourth overall, by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2000 NFL Draft.
-
WATCH: Spurrier drops TD in spring game
If you're wondering if the HBC still has some game left in him, it doesn't look like it
-
Art Briles received $15 mil from Baylor
Though substantial, that's still less than half of what his contract was supposed to pay h...
-
Friday Five: Best games of 2017
We miss football, so let's reflect on the best games of 2017
-
Clemson QB Bryant confident in battle
Bryant led Clemson to the ACC title and a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2017
-
College football March Madness Final 4
This is how an NCAA Tournament-style event would have played out in college football
-
Mullen brings the heat in dodgeball game
Remember the 5 D's of dodgeball: Dodge, duck, dip, dive and...dodge