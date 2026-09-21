Former Pittsburgh quarterback Phil Jurkovec was arrested last week in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, after stealing a vehicle from Allegheny Health Network's Wexford Hospital, according to court documents obtained by CBS News.

The arrest occurred on Sept. 18 after Jurkovec allegedly stole a box truck from the valet garage at the hospital. A rental company employee told police his truck was stolen while he was loading items from an event.

Jurkovec was later detained by police via GPS tracking and charged with two felonies — one count of theft by unlawful taking and one count of receiving stolen property. Jurkovec reportedly did not post bail and has a preliminary hearing later this month.

After transferring from Boston College to Pittsburgh in December 2022, Jurkovec replaced then-Panthers signal caller Kedon Slovis. He played in six games during the 2023 campaign for the Panthers, completing 57 of 112 passes for 818 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jurkovec lost his starting job midway through the season and tried switching positions to tight end. He went undrafted in the 2024 cycle and took part in minicamp for the Pittsburgh Steelers before leaving unsigned.

Initially an Ohio State commit, Jurkovec originally signed with Notre Dame as part of the Irish's 2018 class. At 6-feet-5, 215 pounds, Jurkovec had a host of offers as a four-star prospect and was rated as the nation's third-best dual-threat passer and U.S. Army All-American. Jurkovec only played in nine games at Notre Dame before leaving for Boston College and spending three years with the Eagles.

Jurkovec's best collegiate season came as a sophomore in 2020 at Boston College when he finished with 2,558 yards through the air and 17 touchdowns, under first-year coach Jeff Hafley, who's now leading the Miami Dolphins.