Phil Robertson, the bearded patriarch of "Duck Dynasty" and a former starting quarterback at Louisiana Tech, died, his family announced Sunday. He was 79. No cause of death was given, though his son Jase Robertson revealed in December on the family podcast that his father was in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

Phil Robertson was the quarterback at Louisiana Tech for two seasons in 1966 and 1967, starting ahead of Pro Football Hall of Famer and No. 1 overall pick Terry Bradshaw, who went on to win four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Robertson started 16 games before deciding not to play in 1968 to pursue his passion for hunting and fishing.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of former LA Tech quarterback, Phil Robertson," Louisiana Tech football shared on social media Sunday evening. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Robertson family during this time."

Robertson completed 179 of 411 pass attempts for 2,237 yards and 12 touchdowns during his time at Louisiana Tech, but also threw 34 interceptions. Despite the uneven stats, many believed he had the potential for a professional football career. He was later inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame -- not for his time on the field, but for his accomplishments as an outdoorsman.

"Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus," his family wrote on social media. "We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."

"Duck Dynasty," which aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017, followed the Robertson family and its successful business, Duck Commander, a Louisiana-based company that makes duck calls and other outdoor gear. The show became a cultural phenomenon, drawing millions of viewers and turning the bearded family members into national celebrities. At its peak, the series was one of the most-watched reality shows on cable television.