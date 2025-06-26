Morehead State is set to rename its football stadium to honor program alumnus and Super Bowl champion quarterback Phil Simms. The university announced it will hold a dedication ceremony on Oct. 18 to officially change the facility's name to Phil Simms Stadium, and the New York Giants legend will be in attendance during the homecoming weekend festivities.

The Eagles' 10,000-seat home venue opened in 1964 and is presently named Jayne Stadium, honoring late professor William LeGrande Jayne. The historical naming will remain present when the university installs an honorary plaque inside the stadium entrance.

"Phil Simms has remained loyal to MSU throughout the years," said Morehead State athletic director Kelly Wells. "He has given MSU his time, talent, and treasure to MSU since his days as a college athlete. He has visited Morehead during the summers to host summer camps for young athletes and encouraged them to consider MSU. He has mentored MSU coaches and players throughout the years. Most notable, he has hosted numerous fundraising events and personally contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the football program. This recognition is most deserving and long overdue."

Simms starred at Morehead State from 1975 to 1978 and closed his college football career with 5,545 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. He earned the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year award in his 1977 senior season and established himself as a premium NFL Draft prospect.

When the Giants selected Simms at No. 7 overall, he became the first player from an FCS school to come off the board in the first round. He remains the fourth-highest selected player from an FCS program behind only Carson Wentz (No. 2, North Dakota State), Steve McNair (No. 3, Alcorn State) and Trey Lance (No. 3, North Dakota State).

What ensued over the next 15 seasons was one of the all-time great careers by a Giant. Simms won two Super Bowls, earned a pair of Pro Bowl selections and was the 1993 NFL Man of the Year. The Giants retired his No. 11 jersey and inducted him into their Ring of Honor. Simms remains the NFL record holder for the highest completion percentage in a Super Bowl at 88% and boasts the highest passer rating in a Super Bowl at 150.9.

Following his playing career, Simms was a staple on NFL broadcasts and long served as the lead analyst for CBS Sports.

Simms returned to the Morehead State campus in 2015 to complete his education and receive the Bachelor of University Studies degree. The school also awarded him with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degree to recognize his lifetime of service to Morehead State.