There's a lot of smoke around NC State legend Philip Rivers as the Wolfpack search for their next coach. Rivers addressed those rumors on Friday night, but he didn't do much to silence that noise.

Following Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael's regular-season finale on Friday night, Rivers spoke publicly for the first time since NC State fired Dave Doeren. Rivers said "nothing is imminent" in terms of a deal between himself and the Wolfpack, but he stopped short of denying the rumors.

"NC State is special to me. Coach Doeren, what he did over 14 years, all-time winningest coach, I have a ton of respect for what he did and how he went about it with the university," Rivers told AL.com. "There is nothing there at this point. You understand the chatter that is out there. You take it one day at a time. I'm excited about this postseason with these guys.

"Like I told you last year, you never say never, but there's nothing imminent."

Rivers is in his sixth season coaching St. Michael, where his son and four-star prospect Gunner Rivers is the starting quarterback, and the Wolfpack legend wants to see the season through as the Cardinals prepare for the playoffs. That said, it's hard not to notice the past tense in his answer.

"Shoot, we love it here. It's been awesome," Philip Rivers said. "We've poured everything we have into this program and really looking forward to trying to send this last group off. We've been on the cusp. I know it's a different league, but we've been on the cusp and, hopefully, we can get it done this year."

On the topic of Gunner, he reaffirmed his commitment to NC State on Friday night, which only put more steam on the speculation that Rivers will be the team's next coach. Gunner is the No. 4 quarterback and No. 43 overall player in the 2027 signing class, per 247Sports.

NC State zeroing in on Rivers as coach

It's not much of a secret that Rivers has plenty of support among influential people within NC State circles. CBS Sports' Chris Hummer and John Talty reported earlier in the week that Rivers is the favorite among boosters in Raleigh, and he has a legitimate chance to get the job.

On Friday afternoon -- before Rivers commented on the opening -- 247Sports reported that NC State and Rivers were "closing in on an agreement" to make him the team's next coach.

Rivers played for NC State from 2000-03, and spearheaded one of the most successful runs in team history in the 21st century. Rivers remains at or near the top in just about every one of the school's passing records with 13,484 career yards (1st) and 95 career touchdowns (1st).

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, Rivers played 18 seasons in the NFL before retiring and starting his career as a coach. Through six seasons at St. Michael, Rivers boasts an overall record of 55-20 with back-to-back appearances in the state semifinals.

These connections to NC State aren't the first time Rivers has gotten buzz in a major coaching search. He interviewed for the vacant Bills job last year before Buffalo promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady.