Though Philip Rivers spent most of his life in the middle of the huddle, he spent his first week as NC State's head coach trying to stay out of the way.

The Wolfpack still have a season to finish, and interim coach Todd Goebbel and his staff are chasing bowl eligibility in the season finale against rival North Carolina. So the most decorated quarterback in school history and the man who will lead them in 2027 has been on the periphery, meeting with players, watching practice and keeping his distance from the game plan. This is still their team, after all ... for now.

One evening last week, around 6 o'clock, he peeked into the training room anyway. A few players were getting treatment, talking and relaxing after what had already been a hectic day full of classes and practice. Unable to resist speaking up, the seasoned quarterback and newly hired coach reflected on how even the quietest, most routine moments can mean everything to a team.

"Hey, man, these are the days. These are the days, whether you're 4-6 or 10-0. These are the days you're near your guys," Rivers told CBS Sports. "When I was making that pass to the training room, I'm picturing Norv Turner."

Turner was his head coach for six seasons in San Diego. He was also a fixture in the Chargers' training room at 5:30 a.m., coffee in hand, checking on players and joining their idle chatter.

These are the days

Rivers, 44, took the reins at NC State nearly two weeks ago. He has no college coaching experience and a lot to learn, but he's perhaps the most recognizable legend in NC State history. He's been here before and knows what it takes to win – and win big. He started 51 games there, throwing for 13,484 yards and earning multiple ACC honors, and spent 17 seasons in the NFL. He returns to his alma mater after six seasons coaching high school football at St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama.

When he was introduced last week, he told the crowd the three most dangerous words in coaching are "I got it."

A week in, he is finding out how much he doesn't know yet.

There are countless academic and compliance meetings, hours of film sessions studying the current roster and potential targets in the transfer portal, and a slew of job interviews as he searches for assistant coaches. Rivers has been around some of it for 25 years as a player, but he never had to sign off on any of it.

He says he isn't rattled by the decision-making. He made split-second decisions for a living with 300-pound men in shoulder pads gunning for him, and what he learned in six years as a head coach at St. Michael, he said, was how to delegate and lead.

"This isn't about me," Rivers said. "I know that it's not, 'All right, Philip, figure it out.' It's like, 'No, no, we're gonna have a great group, and we will figure it out together.'"

Interestingly, what he hasn't done much of yet is ask for advice.

Most first-time head coaches burn up their phones in the first week, collecting war stories from anyone who has been through the fires, but Rivers has deliberately held off.

"I kind of have taken the approach of, let me form a little bit of my own opinion and feel this thing out early, and then it's like, 'Huh, I wonder what they did here,' you know?" Rivers said. "I haven't really wanted to hear either the horror stories or the 'Oh, this is how you have to do it,' without a feel for it first. Because then you feel like you've already been swayed one way, and it's like, 'Well, hold on. Feel it a little bit first.'"

Rivers building it his way

But he has made a few calls. He has spoken to the men who coached him with the Chargers: Frank Reich, Shane Steichen and Nick Sirianni. They discussed daily routines, values and standards. They talked about the hiring process. Steichen, now the head coach for the Indianapolis Colts, gave advice that has stuck: Hire the person first.

That process is just beginning. Rivers has made two hires: general manager Jatavis Sanders, his backup at NC State in 2000, who spent the last three seasons as Alabama's director of recruiting under Kalen DeBoer after two years in the Wolfpack's front office, and offensive coordinator Jason Michael, a 23-year coaching veteran who coached the Chargers' tight ends from 2011 to 2013 and later worked with Rivers in Indianapolis.

No other on-field hires have been made because most candidates are still coaching, and Rivers said he's in no hurry.

"There are layers to it, because there's a lot of good coaches. There's a lot of good corners. There's a lot of good linebackers," he said. "It's like, well, which one fits the best for us?"

The same question hangs over the roster. Rivers and Sanders have spent hours watching potential transfer targets on tape, and the film only tells them so much about the person they seek to become the player they desire.

"You're watching them on tape, and you go, 'Man, what a player.' What if he's not great in the locker room, and what if he's not a great practice guy?" Rivers said. "It's like, I don't know."

When Rivers arrived at NC State in 2000 as a freshman, the roster was a known quantity for three or four years. There was no transfer portal, no multimillion-dollar player contracts, and roster retention wasn't in question. Now he doesn't know how many new players he'll have in January, though he's certain there are players on the current roster he has already fallen in love with.

"Are there 30 new guys this year? Is there 15? Is there 50?" Rivers said. "To me, the biggest challenge now, different than it used to be, and this is me speaking without ever doing it, so I may tell you something different next December, is how quickly can you have it? How quickly can you become a team?"

Money will decide plenty of that. That's just how college football runs these days. Rivers knows it, even if he won't put a number on it. The Wolfpack's roster budget this season ranked in the bottom half of the ACC, at under $20 million, sources told CBS Sports' Chris Hummer. The money pool is expected to increase with boosters motivated by the hiring of Rivers, and his much lower salary: $3.25 million in Year 1.

Rivers' salary puts him among the lowest-paid coaches in the Power Four and at roughly half of what NC State was scheduled to pay Dave Doeren next season. NC State fired Doeren on Oct. 24 after a 3-4 start to his 14th season. The school owes him more than $10 million in buyout money, a bargain these days.

"I do think from an NIL perspective that we're going to be super competitive," Rivers said.

A bet on what money can't buy

But Rivers is also skeptical that spending alone wins games, even as blueblood rosters approach $50 million, dwarfing the likes of NC State. He has watched programs pour money into rosters and come out disappointed.

"You look up, and there is a handful more 6-4, 6-5, 7-3. You know, it hasn't necessarily translated," Rivers said. "You still got to go out and kick the ball off and play."

So, he said, he would rather NC State find an edge in what doesn't show up on a recruiting profile or multi-million-dollar player contract: competitiveness, toughness, a locker room of brotherhood and a coaching staff capable of developing players into superstars.

"Man, does it count for two more wins?" Rivers wondered aloud.

The ideal, as Rivers sees it, is the old model: recruit players, develop them and keep them long enough that the logo on the helmet means something to them after three to four years. "They got money that we didn't have. I had 25 bucks left on my campus card, just trying to get through the month," he said.

He knows such stories won't impact an entire 105-man roster. But he also believes he's the one coach in the country who can sell that model at NC State without sounding fake or preposterous.

"I actually lived it here 27 years ago for four years," he said. "And there is no faking it."

Some of that comes from his father. Steve Rivers coached high school football in Alabama for more than a quarter-century and is in the state's high school sports Hall of Fame. He never won a state title. He told Philip his championship trophies are in a desk drawer: letters from former players who became husbands, fathers, businessmen and lawyers.

"I want this to be as family-friendly of a work environment, from a staff and player standpoint, as there's ever been in the history of football," Rivers said.

As a father of 10, his pillars are faith, family and football. Despite spending 30 years in rugged, trash-talking locker rooms, he's not a cusser.

"I'm not gonna be the language police, but I think I can still carry on how I've always done it, and that's the only way I know at this point," he said.

All of it will go into developing NC State's new culture. Rivers also plainly stated his goals are to win the ACC and reach the College Football Playoff. If his future players leave NC State having learned only football and winning some games, he said, "then I should stay at the house."

On Saturday, the team he inherited reminded him of what's already here – a winning culture with good players, built by Doeren and sustained for more than a decade. Doeren averaged 7.3 wins per season, reaching nine wins four times.

"I feel thankful to be coming into a place that's not broken," he said.

NC State went to Florida State last week on the Seminoles' homecoming weekend as a 10.5-point underdog, trailed 10-7 at halftime and shut out Florida State in the second half to win 28-10. It was Goebbel's biggest win as interim coach, and it kept the Wolfpack's bowl hopes alive at 5-6.

Remarkably, it was also NC State's fifth straight win over the Seminoles. For an NC State man from a generation ago, that still carries weight, and it could translate to today's players.

"I mean, we beat them in 2001. It was their first-ever home conference loss," Rivers said.

It was. On Nov. 10, 2001, Rivers completed 26 of 33 passes as NC State beat No. 10 Florida State 34-28 at Doak Campbell Stadium, ending the Seminoles' 39-0 home record against ACC opponents. The Wolfpack's coach was Chuck Amato, who spent 18 years as an assistant under Bobby Bowden and used that experience to prepare his team and shield them from anything that might affect their psyche.

"Coach Amato wouldn't let us come out of the locker room until Osceola had put the spear in the turf. He didn't want us to see it, didn't want us to be scared," Rivers recalled.

Those are the big moments you remember, he said, but some of his fondest memories were those mundane days in preseason camp or in the training room that built him and his teammates into players capable of achieving more on the field.

"It's a practice sport," he said. "We practice all year to play 12 games, and hopefully you get some more. I'm sitting here looking over the stadium right now. You get seven games in Carter-Finley, and we're gonna work the other 300 days, so you better love that part of it. That's what I told our high school guys all the time: don't miss this. Let's not miss today because you're worried about what may happen tomorrow. That'll be the same with these guys."