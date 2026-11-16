The voice of Philip Rivers trailed off as NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan helped him finish a final question about family to end Monday's introductory press conference. For the former quarterback and Wolfpack legend, coming home to Raleigh, North Carolina, was a calculated decision and quite emotional for Rivers.

"I've got a lot still to give and there ain't no better place or any place that I'd really want to give than right here at NC State," Rivers said, fighting back tears after detailing his return as football coach.

Rivers comes back to his alma mater after spending the last six seasons as coach at St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama. His son, 2027 NC State four-star quarterback commit Gunner Rivers, stars at the school and will be joining his father with the Wolfpack.

Before a lengthy NFL career, Rivers was a four-year starter at NC State from 2000 to 2003, completing 63.6% of his passes for 13,484 yards, 95 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in his time playing for the late Chuck Amato, who died last month at 86 and was beloved at the program.

Rivers mentioned Amato in his message to the Wolfpack faithful and was direct on his plan to turn around NC State in the ACC next season and beyond.

"I don't have the manual, and I don't have the book, or the past years in college or the NFL to say, here we go, this is what we about to put together," Rivers said. "But I have it right here (pointing to his head) and here (pointing to his heart) and I've seen it right here. We're going to flood the (football ops) building with coaches and players that love football, that have high character and are committed to a relentless pursuit of victory."

Rivers, who interviewed for the Buffalo Bills' coaching vacancy earlier this year, said he could already feel the energy returning at NC State and wants to coach with the same passion, conviction and discipline that he experienced as a player with the Wolfpack under Amato.

"I have this saying: the win-loss record goes to the quarterback and the head football coach and (I've experienced both)," Rivers said. "I probably got too much credit when we won and probably got too much blame when we lost. It's going to be about a great staff, a great locker room and a great group of people all in this thing together.

"I took great pride in responsibility in that was how it was looked at. I never learned the 'I' part of it. It's our team, it's our football program, it's our university. And that's the way we'll communicate and operate in the building."

Corrigan said he had a conversation with Rivers the day after Dave Doeren was fired as coach last month, meeting the former quarterback with several of NC State's dignitaries and former NFL coach Bill Cowher in Fairhope, Alabama.

"Sitting around (Rivers') dining room table, I think it became abundantly clear that his passion for leadership and this university ... I remember coming back (to Raleigh) and telling my boss we have our guy," Corrigan said.

NC State never reached the College Football Playoff under Doeren but was competitive in the ACC for much of his tenure. Doeren secured three top-25 finishes in 14 seasons and qualified for 11 bowl games (with four postseason wins).

As college football moves into the 24-team playoff era next season, Rivers said Monday he knows he'll be judged on his initial win total and how competitive the Wolfpack look from the start.