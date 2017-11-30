Pick Six: Making tough calls on every major college football conference title game

Pick Six is changing things up a bit for Conference Championship Week. Instead of breaking things down into specific categories and picking games to fit them, this week Pick Six is just picking the six biggest games of the week: the Power Five title games, as well as the American Athletic Conference Championship. They're the games you'll be watching, and I want to give you picks for them.

As for last week, Pick Six went 4-2 to put a nice finishing touch on its regular season, and we're looking for that perfect 6-0 to finish things off before bowl season gets here.

Games of the Week

SEC Championship -- No. 6 Georgia (+2.5) vs. No. 2 Auburn (in Atlanta): These two teams met three weeks ago with Auburn crushing Georgia 40-17 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and even though the Tigers were the better team that day, I expect things will be a bit different this week. First of all, this game isn't at Auburn. It's in Atlanta, and I believe Georgia will find it to be a much friendlier environment than the one they were in last time.

More than that, though, one of the biggest problems for Georgia in the first meeting is the Bulldogs got away from doing what it does best. Jake Fromm threw 28 passes while Nick Chubb and Sony Michel split 20 carries. That's just not the formula for success for the Dawgs, and I expect to see them correct that this time around. Auburn is not a team you want to be dropping back and trying to beat through the air. Plus, Georgia is still one of the best rushing teams in the country, and it is the best red zone offense in the country. Auburn's red zone defense ranks 74th nationally. Also, Georgia has the advantage in special teams.

Finally, on the Auburn side of things, we don't know how healthy Kerryon Johnson is, or if he's going to play. I expect him to, but if he's less than 100 percent, that's a major factor. Plus, Auburn has beaten its two biggest rivals in the last three weeks, and it's done so while both were ranked No. 1. That's awesome, and the Tigers deserve all the credit in the world for doing it. But you know what? There has to be some emotional letdown after doing so, even in a game of this magnitude. Take the Dawgs and the points. Georgia 27, Auburn 24

Big Ten Championship -- No. 8 Ohio State (-6.5) vs. No. 4 Wisconsin (in Indianapolis): Wisconsin is the only undefeated team remaining in the Power Five, and it hasn't received much respect at all. Even this week, it's an underdog to a two-loss Ohio State team, but as good as the Badgers are, they should be the dog in this game, and I expect Ohio State to win and cover.

These are two teams with efficient offenses, if not entirely explosive, and outstanding defenses. What worries me, however, is that Wisconsin's greatest strength (its run game) is neutralized by the fact Ohio State's run defense ranks first in the nation using S&P+. That means if Wisconsin is going to be successful in this matchup, it's going to need Alex Hornibrook to make some big plays, and while Hornibrook is better than the general perception, he's also turnover prone. And Ohio State isn't a team you can afford to turn the ball over against.

Trends also indicate it's time to fade the Badgers. I mentioned this while picking games last week, but in the playoff era, undefeated teams are now 44-61-1 ATS in November and December games. Furthermore, Urban Meyer is 30-17-1 ATS when facing ranked teams. All of which indicates that Ohio State is the smarter play here. Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 23

ACC Championship -- No. 1 Clemson (Under 46.5) vs. No. 7 Miami (in Charlotte): When this line originally opened at Clemson (-6.5), I was comfortable with the Tigers. The line has since inflated to Clemson (-9.5), and with the Ahmmon Richards injury, it may grow even larger come kickoff. Frankly, I'm not comfortable on either side of it.

What I do like is the under, and the Richards injury makes it slightly more attractive because one of Miami's biggest weapons won't be available. The Canes will also be without tight end Christopher Herndon. Still, Miami's defense can wreak havoc and create turnovers, so even with questions on offense, I can't rule out the Miami defense keeping the Canes in this game.

I'm looking for Clemson to play it safe on offense, and look to limit turnovers against a team foaming at the mouth trying to create them. Also, Miami has been one of the best under teams in the country, as nine of its 11 games have finished below the total this season. That's a trend I expect to continue. Clemson 24, Miami 14

Big 12 Championship -- No. 11 TCU (+7) vs. No. 3 Oklahoma (in Arlington): I don't have much confidence in this pick. I want to get that out of the way from the jump. This, more than anything, is an attempt to fade the public as Oklahoma is receiving the majority of the action from bettors right now.

A fun fact for you is that since 2005, teams in conference championship games that receive less than 40 percent of bets placed have covered the spread 62 percent of the time. As I write this, TCU is receiving 27 percent of the bets.

As far as how things break down between these teams, what makes this game so hard to decipher is how the second half went in the first meeting. Oklahoma won 38-20, but the Sooners had a 38-14 lead at halftime. Now, TCU's defense has been magnificent in the second half as of late, but I can't help but wonder how much of it was by design in Oklahoma's case in the original meeting. The Sooners knew that more than likely, they'd be facing the Frogs again in this game. So I wouldn't put it past Lincoln Riley and staff to have decided to keep things close to the vest in that second half and make sure they saved something for the rematch. That said, Gary Patterson is a great coach, and I wouldn't want to give him one chance to figure me out, let alone two. So, in the end, fading the public is the biggest key for me here. Should this line get to 7.5, I'd feel more comfortable with TCU than I currently do. Oklahoma 34, TCU 28

Pac-12 Championship -- No. 10 USC (-4) vs. No. 12 Stanford (in Santa Clara): These two last met in early September with USC winning at home 42-24. A lot of time has passed since then, and Stanford is a much better team now. Still, I'm expecting USC to cover and win this game.

A big reason why is USC had last week off. Consider it a silver lining of the Trojans having to go through the entire regular season without a bye that they were given a week to rest before the conference championship game while Stanford was dealing with Notre Dame. Considering Bryce Love's banged up ankle, I'm sure the Cardinal wouldn't have minded a week off of their own. Love had a big game in the first meeting (160 yards on only 17 carries), but he was Stanford's only threat. As a team, the Cardinal had only 342 yards of offense compared to USC's 623 yards, and the Trojans turned the ball over twice. They still won by 18 points. Even if Stanford is a better team now, I don't think USC's gotten worse. USC 38, Stanford 28

AAC Championship -- No. 20 Memphis (Under 82) at No. 14 UCF: This is a principle play. I understand why the line would be set as high as it is considering the potency of these two offenses, but if you spent your weekends blindly betting unders anytime you saw a total of 80 points or more, you'd be making money. So since I'm not comfortable with laying the seven points with UCF -- I'm not expecting the same 40-13 blowout we saw in the first meeting -- I have to go with the under here. I'm fully aware it could blow up in my face, and hey, if it does, at least the game will be entertaining. But the high total combined with an early start time makes the under an easy play. UCF 42, Memphis 35