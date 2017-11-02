Pick Six: Take the Sooners in Bedlam and a low-scoring affair in Miami

Pick Six wasn't able to post a second consecutive perfect week, but after going 4-2 last week, it's now 10-2 over the past two weeks.

Let's keep that momentum going this weekend.

Games of the Week

No. 5 Oklahoma (+2.5) at No. 11 Oklahoma State: I know that Sooners fans were upset to see their team ranked fifth and behind Clemson in the first College Football Playoff rankings, but there's a simple solution to the problem. Just beat Oklahoma State this weekend!

OK, so it's easier said than done, but I do believe the Sooners are going to pull it off. It's not because I think they're so much better than the Cowboys as much as it's what recent history suggests.

Not only is Oklahoma 5-1 ATS against Oklahoma State in the last six years (9-3 in the last 12), but the road team is 4-1 ATS over the last five meetings in this series. So when you combine those trends with the fact that the Sooners are catching points -- even if it's only 2.5 -- it's hard to go any other direction here. Oklahoma 37, Oklahoma State 34

No. 13 Virginia Tech at No. 10 Miami (under 50): I'm not exactly somebody you could call a believer in Miami. Frankly, every time Miami wins, I become a bit more skeptical just because it has so much trouble blowing opponents out. It reminds me of the 2015 Iowa team that went 12-0 during the regular season before losing to Michigan State in the Big Ten Championship and getting crushed by Stanford in the Rose Bowl.

That said, I'm not entirely ready to trust the Hokies as a road favorite here. Thankfully we have other options!

The under seems to be the most reliable play here. Not only has the under come through six of the last seven times these two have played in Miami, but the under is 5-0 in Miami's last five, and 4-1 in Tech's last five. The under has been profitable with these two, so I'm trusting it again this week. Virginia Tech 24, Miami 23

Lock of the Week

Army at Air Force (under 57.5): I get plenty of grief from readers about my love for unders, but give me some credit. This is the first time all season I've gone with an under as my Lock of the Week, and it hasn't been easy. I can't lay off this week, though. Did you know that unders come through in nearly 76 percent of all games between service academies since 2005? They do, and it will come through again this week. I only wish that I could have published this week's Pick Six on Monday when the number was at 63, but the sharps have already bet it down to 57.5. Army 24, Air Force 21

Underdog of the Week

Texas A&M (+15) vs. No. 14 Auburn: History suggests that betting against home dogs in SEC games is a safe play, but even with that knowledge, I believe this line is an overreaction. Yes, the Aggies were crushed by Mississippi State last week, and yes the calendar has flipped to November, but 15 points are just too many here. Also, the dog has covered in four straight in this series. Auburn 30, Texas A&M 21

Over of the Week

Minnesota at Michigan (over 41): This one pains me a bit. Normally when I see a total this low, I want to go with the under, but it's just not the correct play here. I understand why the total is set at this point, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't exploit the error. Michigan's defense is solid, but it gives up big rushing plays. That's something Minnesota can utilize. Also, Michigan's offense is better than its perceived. That's why the over has hit in 21 of Michigan's last 29 games, and as far as this rivalry is concerned, the last five meetings have all gone over. This one will too. Michigan 31, Minnesota 14

Under of the Week

Wake Forest at No. 3 Notre Dame (under 55.5): This was almost my Lock of the Week, but I just couldn't ignore that trend in service academy games. As for this contest, seriously, that number is too high. Wake Forest's defense will be able to slow down Notre Dame enough, and I just don't see the Deacons offense doing much of anything. This under feels incredibly safe. Notre Dame 34, Wake Forest 13