Picking ACC dark horses: The state of North Carolina can shake things up this year

The ACC is a difficult conference to find a legitimate dark horse. I say this because, while there are plenty of candidates, it feels as though there might be too many.

The ACC Coastal practically has seven of them.

Miami was picked to win it by members of the ACC media, but six of the seven teams calling the Coastal home received first-place votes.

Then there's the Atlantic. It's a division dominated by a pair of teams that have each won a national title in the last five seasons in Clemson and Florida State. This is a reality that makes it hard to truly declare any of the other five teams in the Atlantic a true dark horse because, realistically, what's their ceiling?

Considering all these things, I still found three teams I believe fit the bill in 2017, and the only teams I did not take into consideration were Clemson, Florida State, Miami (not because it's dominant, but because it was picked to win the Coastal), and Virginia Tech.

Applying a dark horse label to Louisville may seem like as stretch to some, but the truth is that the Cardinals are the clear-cut, third-best team within their division. It's not a weak program, but it just isn't on the same level as Clemson and Florida State.

It is capable of beating either one, as Florida State is well aware.

Louisville lost its last three games of the 2016 season, which I believe is causing people to sleep on it quite a bit, and that could be a mistake. Lamar Jackson remains on the team, and they don't tend to hand out the Heisman Trophy to bad players.

Also, this is still a team that went 7-1 in the ACC, with its only loss coming by six points on the road against the eventual national champions.

The Cardinals have a veteran roster, and one of the most dynamic players in the country. I am a bit concerned about the lack of experience returning on the offensive line, but I also remember how last year's offensive line played, and it's possible new blood isn't the worst thing in the world.

With Clemson having to replace one of the greatest players in program history, and Florida State having some question marks of its own, Louisville is not one to sleep on.

In five seasons at North Carolina, the Tar Heels have gone 26-14 in ACC play under Larry Fedora. They've won the Coastal outright once, finished tied for first another time, and had a second, third and fifth place finish to go with those. The Heels have not had a losing ACC record in any of those seasons.

The ACC media has them pegged to finish fifth in 2017.

On the surface, I can understand the reasoning. The biggest thing is that the Heels lose Mitch Trubisky, who went No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft. Losing a quarterback like that is not insignificant, but Trubisky only played one season, and Fedora has had plenty of success with other quarterbacks.

The other concerns about these argyle-sporting warriors stem from the team's overall youth, and I fully understand that. Most of the time in Power Five conferences young teams are going to struggle.

But those young players might be more talented than you think. While North Carolina isn't thought of as a recruiting powerhouse, within the last five years the only schools in the ACC to finish with higher-ranked classes than UNC's are Florida State, Clemson and Miami.

North Carolina State

North Carolina State is just in the wrong division.

On the surface, the 2017 season should be the one in which the Wolfpack take a significant step forward under Dave Doeren, but other circumstances may keep this from happening. That said, I still really like the possibilities with this team heading into the season.

First of all, the Pack has a strong defensive line. It's one of the best units in the country even if it doesn't receive the same kind of acclaim. On the other side of the ball, the offensive line is tough and experienced as well (the only OL in the ACC with more experience is Miami's).

In fact, NC State is just one of the most-experienced squads in the conference. There are 19 seniors and 11 juniors on the two-deep heading into the season, so this is a squad that's been through the battles before and knows what to expect when it comes to having to compete in the ACC.

The Wolfpack also benefit from getting Louisville, Clemson and North Carolina all in Raleigh (though they have to travel to Florida State). Pull off an upset or two there, and this is a team that could catch quite a few people off guard in 2017.