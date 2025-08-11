College Football Playoff discussion tends to dominate the sport's discourse these days, especially with a 12-team field and additional expansion likely on the horizon. However, at its core, college football is about bragging rights, rivalries and things like state supremacy.

In some places, state supremacy is clear-cut entering the 2025 season. Pitt should be bowl-bound again under veteran coach Pat Narduzzi, but Penn State is comfortably the Keystone State's top squad. Other states -- such as Nebraska and Wisconsin -- feature just one Division 1 school, which makes them state champions by default.

It's a much tougher call in places like Florida, Iowa, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Virginia. When deciding who the best team in each state is for the 2025 season, head-to-head results from last season offer a starting point. But this is about who will be the best in 2025, and that requires some forward thinking.

BYU and South Carolina fans probably won't appreciate that their logos' exclusion from this graphic after they won head-to-head meetings vs. in-state rivals in 2024. But Utah is set for a bounce-back season, and Clemson's national-title hopes hold more water than the Gamecocks'.

Now that we've tipped our hand on a couple of the tighest races, let's dive in and take a look at the best college football team in each state entering the 2025 season.

Best college football team in each state



Alabama -- Alabama: It would take a monumental step forward from Auburn and/or serious regression from Alabama to dethrone the Crimson Tide. Even after a 9-4 debut campaign for Kalen DeBoer, Alabama is still the state's top dog by a wide margin.

Alaska: N/A

Arizona -- Arizona State: Arizona State flipped the script last season by rising from the ashes of consecutive 3-9 seasons to win the Big 12 and reach the College Football Playoff. Along the way, the Sun Devils throttled Arizona 49-7. With continuity on the roster and within the coaching ranks, ASU is poised to own the state again.

Arkansas -- Arkansas: Arkansas and Arkansas State are set to play for the first time ever on Sept. 6 in Little Rock. Yes, that's correct. The in-state foes have never met in football, and that will finally change. Until it's settled on the field, the Razorbacks have the edge. But the Red Wolves are coming off an 8-5 season and may have something to say about it.

California -- USC: Due to the absence of any real competition, the title goes to USC by default. The Trojans are searching for direction under fourth-year coach Lincoln Riley, but are in better shape than the meager in-state competition. Not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Colorado -- Colorado: Colorado claimed state supremacy during a 9-4 season that coincided with a 5-7 mark for Air Force. Colorado State finished 8-5 but wasn't particularly competitive in a 28-9 loss to the Buffaloes. The Rams should be among the Mountain West's better teams in 2025 and could challenge Colorado for the title as the Buffs move on from Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. But sadly, the two aren't slated to play each other again until 2029.

Connecticut -- UConn: Yale had a nice 2024 season, finishing 7-3, and Central Connecticut State reached the FCS playoffs. But this crown goes to the state's lone FBS program. Jim Mora did some fine work last season, leading the Huskies to a 9-4 mark and Fenway Bowl win over North Carolina. The Huskies look solid again and will challenge a trio of ACC opponents (Syracuse, Boston College and Duke) on their 2025 slate.

Delaware -- Delaware: Delaware owns an 11-0 all-time record against Delaware State with all 11 wins decided by 10 or more points. The two will meet again on Aug. 28 -- the first time since 2022 -- but it would be a massive surprise if the Blue Hens falter. They are coming off a 9-2 campaign while Delaware State is just 2-21 over the past two seasons.

Florida -- Miami: I hear you, Florida fans. But DJ Lagway starting fall camp in a walking boot after he was limited in the spring due to a shoulder injury is unsettling. Miami will regress some offensively after losing Cam Ward, all its top receivers and 1,000-yard rusher Damien Martinez. Still, the 'Canes look solid on both lines of scrimmage and play the Gators at home on Sept. 20 after beating Florida and Florida State by 20+ points each last season.

Georgia -- Georgia: Georgia narrowly extended its winning streak over Georgia Tech to seven games with an eight-overtime win over the Yellow Jackets to cap the 2024 regular season. Tech could be an ACC dark horse in 2025, but state supremacy still belongs in Athens with a Georgia program that operates as a perennial national title contender.

Hawaii -- Hawaii: There is no competition for the Rainbow Warriors, who were picked to finish seventh in the 12-team Mountain West. Fourth-year coach Timmy Chang's squad is coming off consecutive five-win seasons but has solid returning production and gets cracks at Stanford and Arizona to start the season.

Idaho -- Idaho: Idaho lost coach Jason Eck to New Mexico but is picked to finish fifth in the Big Sky after a 10-4 season marked by a second-round exit from the FCS Playoffs. Idaho State is picked to finish seventh after a 5-7 season and has ground to make up after falling 40-17 to the Vandals last season.

Illinois -- Illinois: Illinois owns a firm grip on the state after a 10-3 season that included a 38-28 win at Northwestern. The Illini return quarterback Luke Altmyer and a litany of key defensive contributors. No one else from the Prairie State is particularly close right now, although Northern Illinois gets a shoutout for winning at Notre Dame last season.

Indiana -- Notre Dame: Notre Dame is coming off a run to the national title game that included a CFP victory over Indiana. The Hoosiers will be formidable again in 2024, but the Fighting Irish are firing on all cylinders under fourth-year coach Marcus Freeman. With one of the nation's top running back tandems and an elite defense, Notre Dame is poised for another big year.

Iowa -- Iowa State: Iowa State again boasts solid continuity on its roster and staff after winning 11 games en route to a Big 12 title game appearance. The Cyclones have beaten Iowa in two of the past three seasons and get the Hawkeyes at home in Week 2. Iowa may finally have a quarterback in South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski, but ISU is on firmer footing as the 2025 season dawns.

Kansas -- Kansas State: Kansas State extended its Sunflower Showdown win streak to 16 with a dramatic 29-27 win over KU last season. It was part of a third consecutive 9-plus win season for the Wildcats, who remain one step ahead of their in-state rival. Kansas is miles ahead of where it was before fourth-year coach Lance Leipold's arrival, but leapfrogging K-State remains a challenge.

Kentucky -- Louisville: Louisville snapped a five-game losing streak against Kentucky in dominant fashion last season and looks ready to take a vice-grip on Bluegrass State supremacy. The Cardinals won 19 games over coach Jeff Brohm's first two seasons compared to just 11 for UK over the same span.

Louisiana -- LSU: Brian Kelly is still trying to meet lofty expectations entering Year 4 at LSU. But with 29 victories, he's done enough to keep the Tigers just above a strong Tulane program. This race could flip if LSU loses at Clemson in Week 1 and Tulane wins at Ole Miss on Sept. 20.

Maine -- Maine: Maine finished 5-7 last season but is the state's only Division 1 program. The Black Bears were picked to finish ninth of 14 teams in the CAA in the league's 2025 preseason coaches poll.

Maryland -- Navy: Navy cooled off following a 6-0 start but finished with a bang, which included a win against rival Army and a 21-20 Armed Forces Bowl victory over Oklahoma. It was the program's first 10-plus win season since 2019, and it coincided with a 4-8 campaign for Maryland. The Midshipmen will be formidable again. The Terrapins? They are likely to start true freshman Malik Washington at quarterback and will be fighting to avoid the Big Ten's cellar.

Massachusetts -- Boston College: Boston College started 4-1 in Bill O'Brien's first year, struggled in the middle and then closed the regular season by winning three of its final four games (all of which were played against bowl teams). BC's tough 2025 schedule will make returning to a bowl challenging. But the Eagles remain well ahead of UMass, which is the state's only other FBS team.

Michigan -- Michigan: Year 1 of Sherrone Moore's tenure at Michigan wasn't a masterpiece, but it went better than Jonathan Smith's debut season at Michigan State. The Wolverines won the head-to-head matchup 24-17 and closed with victories over Ohio State and Alabama. The Spartans will get a chance to flip the script when they host Michigan on Oct. 25, but the Wolverines look nasty defensively -- and their passing game can't get any worse.

Minnesota -- Minnesota: Minnesota keeps humming along under ninth-year coach P.J. Fleck. The Gophers finished last year 8-5 with wins over USC and Illinois and a series of painfully close losses. There are no other Division 1 football programs in the state.

Mississippi -- Ole Miss: The gap in Mississippi is wider than it's been in a long time. Ole Miss is 21-5 over the past two seasons while Mississippi State is just 5-17. The Bulldogs should be more competitive in their second season under coach Jeff Lebby, but it's going to take a big jump for them to catch up with Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

Missouri -- Missouri: Missouri is 21-5 over the past two seasons and gets another manageable schedule in 2025. The Tigers don't play Georgia, Texas or LSU, and their marquee nonconference game is at home against Kansas. Also, there is no FBS competition in the state.

Montana -- Montana State: Montana State's only loss during last year's 15-1 campaign came against North Dakota State in the FCS national title game. It was a stellar season for the Bobcats, who throttled Montana 34-11 in the Brawl of the Wild. Montana State was picked to win the Big Sky again in 2025.

Nebraska -- Nebraska: Nebraska reached a bowl game for the first time since 2016 last season. Now that quarterback Dylan Raiola has some seasoning, the Cornhuskers should take another step in coach Matt Rhule's third season. There is no in-state competition.

Nevada -- UNLV: UNLV is expected to be among the Mountain West's premier outfits in Year 1 under coach Dan Mullen. The Runnin' Rebels came in at No. 2 in the league's preseason poll while in-state foe Nevada landed at last following a 3-10 debut for Jeff Choate.

New Hampshire -- New Hampshire: This is one of the closest races in the entire country, and it will be decided on the field when state's two FCS programs, Dartmouth and New Hampshire, play on Sept. 20. For now, New Hampshire gets the nod after finishing No. 24 in last year's FCS coaches poll. Dartmouth received votes but didn't crack the final poll.

New Jersey -- Rutgers: Rutgers has made consecutive bowl appearances, and there are no other FBS teams in the state. Princeton is typically strong in the Ivy League but is coming off a 3-7 season.

New Mexico -- New Mexico State: Both teams had first-year coaches last season, and New Mexico fared a little better by finishing 5-7 (vs. 3-9 for NMSU). The Lobos also won the head-to-head meeting 50-40. But then Bronco Mendenhall bolted for Utah State. New Mexico State is on track to reclaim state supremacy in Year 2 under Tony Sanchez, while the Lobos are left to reboot again under Jason Eck.

New York -- Army: All three of New York's FBS programs are coming off great seasons. Army went 12-2 and won the AAC, Syracuse finished 10-3 under first-year coach Fran Brown and Buffalo was 9-4 under first-year coach Pete Lembo. Syracuse faces a significantly more difficult schedule in 2025 that will inevitably lead to a lower win total. While Buffalo should be really good again, Army is a safer choice. In Year 12 under Jeff Monken, the Black Knights are a high-floor program that benefits from the excellent retention inherent with the unique mission of a service academy.

North Carolina -- Duke: Duke went 9-4 under first-year coach Manny Diaz and then upgraded at quarterback by bringing in Darian Mensah from Tulane. But with games against in-state ACC foes NC State, North Carolina and Wake Forest all on the docket, this one will be earned on the field and could be one of the tightest state championship races in the country.

North Dakota -- North Dakota State: North Dakota State is the reigning FCS national champion after a 14-2 season that included a 41-17 win over rival North Dakota. Most impressive is that the Bison did that in Year 1 under coach Tim Polasek. The former longtime NDSU assistant clearly knows what he's doing, and the Bison have been predicted to win the Missouri Valley Conference in 2025.

Ohio -- Ohio State: Ohio State must replace a ton from its national-title team, but the Buckeyes are clearly the state's top dog. Cincinnati is struggling to find its way in the Big 12 following a run of elite success in the AAC under Luke Fickell.

Oklahoma -- Oklahoma: The ugly side of conference realignment involves the dissolution of storied rivalries. Last year we didn't get the Bedlam game for the first time since 1909, and there are no immediate plans to resume the in-state showdown. But even after a 6-7 season, the Sooners have an edge on the Cowboys, who limped to an 0-9 mark in Big 12 play last season.

Oregon -- Oregon: Though Oregon and Oregon State no longer share a conference, they still played last season, with the Ducks taking home a convincing 49-14 win. It'll be much tougher for the Beavers to compete with Oregon in the sport's new era, especially with the Ducks operating at near peak level under coach Dan Lanning.



Pennsylvania -- Penn State: Penn State and Pitt haven't played since 2019, but we don't need a head-to-head showdown to know who runs the state. The Nittany Lions are coming off a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance and look well-equipped to compete for a national championship in 2025.

Rhode Island -- Rhode Island: Rhode Island finished 11-3 last season and reached the second round of the FCS playoffs. The Rams are well ahead of in-state FCS foes Brown (3-7 last season) and Bryant (2-10). But if you still need more convincing, Rhode Island was picked to win the CAA in the league's preseason coaches poll.

South Carolina -- Clemson: South Carolina won the head-to-head meeting last season to claim the 2024 Palmetto State title. But this is about who will be better in 2025. The Gamecocks have some high-end star power, but Clemson is better-positioned to compete for a national championship. Rationale? See Bud Elliott's 2025 Blue Chip Ratio.

South Dakota -- South Dakota State: Both South Dakota and South Dakota State reached the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs last season after SDSU won the head-to-head meeting 20-17 in an overtime thriller. The Jackrabbits also narrowly edged South Dakota in the 2025 Missouri Valley preseason poll. Those factors break what appears to be a dead heat.

Tennessee -- Tennessee: Memphis and Vanderbilt are providing good competition, but Tennessee is coming off a College Football Playoff appearance and is on solid footing under fifth-year coach Josh Heupel. The Commodores and Tigers each have a shot at the 2025 state title, but they'll need the Vols to have a down season, which is certainly possible.

Texas -- Texas: There are plenty of programs in the Lone Star State doing everything possible to chase down the Longhorns, but Texas just keeps pulling away. UT is 25-5 over the past two seasons with a pair of CFP semifinal appearances and a great 2025 outlook.

Utah -- Utah: If this were only about who was better in 2024, BYU would be the king in a landslide. But with star quarterback Jake Retzlaff out at BYU and potential star signal caller Devon Dampier in at Utah, the 2025 state title race is shaping up nicely for the Utes. Utah looks fortified in the trenches and should return to Big 12 title contention after a rare down year.

Vermont: N/A

Virginia -- James Madison: For a Sun Belt team, James Madison boasts solid returning production from last year's nine-win squad. In fact, the Dukes probably should have won even more in coach Bob Chesney's first season. Seven of their nine victories came by double digits, and two of their losses were by a combined total of four. Quarterback Alonza Barnett and star running back George Pettaway can take this team a long way in 2025.

Washington -- Washington: Knocking off Washington had to be immensely satisfying for Washington State following their conference breakup. But doing it again in 2025 will be a massive challenge. Coach Jake Dickert left for Wake Forest, and star quarterback John Mateer is now at Oklahoma. Meanwhile, Jedd Fisch should have the Huskies operating at a much higher level in Year 2 -- especially if quarterback Demond Williams comes close to meeting the hype.

West Virginia -- West Virginia: Both Marshall and West Virginia have new coaches. Well, in the Mountaineers' case, it's an old coach, as Rich Rodriguez returns for his second stint. Native West Virginian Tony Gibson is taking over for the Thundering Herd after six years as NC State's defensive coordinator. It could be a slog for both portal-heavy rosters in 2025, but West Virginia gets the nod because of Rodriguez's track record.

Wisconsin -- Wisconsin: Luke Fickell's first two seasons at Wisconsin have underwhelmed, as the Badgers are just 12-13 under the the former Cincinnati coach. Wisconsin faces another tough schedule, but there are no other FBS teams in the state.

Wyoming -- Wyoming: Wyoming has nowhere to go but up following a 3-9 debut campaign for coach Jay Sawvel. Look for the Cowboys to take some strides back toward competitiveness in 2025 as Sawvel, who was the defensive coordinator under Craig Bohl, puts his stamp on the program.