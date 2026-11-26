It's the final weekend of the 2026 regular season, but while there's a sadness that comes with knowing it's just about over, this is also the best weekend of the year.

As much as college football has changed in recent years, the one thing that hasn't gone away is hating your rival. And this is the weekend when that old-fashioned sports hate is at its best in college football. Sure, the stakes aren't as high in some of our classic rivalry matchups this season as they normally are, but that doesn't change for the fans of each school.

I mean, do you think the inability to reach a bowl game with a win will stop Cal fans from wanting to tear Pitt limb from limb? You really think a UCF fan doesn't want to crush Colorado because the Knights have already gained bowl eligibility? Am I supposed to believe that solidifying a playoff spot is the only reason BYU wants to stomp Cincinnati into the dirt?

No sir!

It's rivalry week! The hatred has been building up for decades, if not centuries!

Games of the Week

No. 25 Nebraska at No. 13 Iowa (Friday): There's a lot more on the line in this one than most of us anticipated before the season began. Iowa has a chance to reach the Big Ten Championship if it wins this game, and it still has an outside chance at a College Football Playoff berth, even as an at-large. Nebraska doesn't have a crack at either, but it ended its losing streak against ranked teams last week, and would love the chance to end its losing streak to Iowa and crush all its hopes at the same time.

But I don't have many thoughts on who will win this game. I would lean in Iowa's direction because the Hawkeyes are so good at home, but the more sensible play in this game is attacking the total, and it's attacking it in the precise direction you'd expect. Yes, it's a low total, but it could be lower!

While Iowa's offense this season is much better than we've seen in recent years, it's still just an average offense compared to the rest of the country. The Hawkeyes are still built on their defense, and the same can be said of Nebraska, even if the Huskers exploded for 31 points against Ohio State last week.

One difference we've seen from Nebraska since making a coordinator change is that they've leaned more into using Anthony Colandrea's legs. That's likely to continue here, and it'll keep the clock churning.

Iowa's run game has continued to produce despite the loss of Kamari Moulton, and the Hawkeyes will lean on it behind their offensive line here too. We run the risk of a defensive or special teams score spoiling our party, but that's the risk we have to take. The Pick: Under 40.5 (-105) at DraftKings

No. 15. USC at No. 9 UCLA: Whether or not you believe all the positive reports coming from UCLA this week about Ty Dieffenbach's status, the fact is UCLA is doing exactly what it should do. We all remember how the CFP committee treated Florida State after a Jordan Travis injury.

Still, while Dieffenbach was at practice this week, he wasn't the one taking the snaps with the first-team offense.

Madden Iamaleava was, and while he was thrown into a difficult situation last week, he didn't inspire much confidence.

Besides, it's not as if UCLA has had an incredible offense all year. It's a team that has leaned into running the ball and defense all year.

It will do the same with Madden Iamaleava this week. But how successful will it be if USC creeps its safeties close to the line of scrimmage because it has no fear of Iamaleava beating them over the top?

Asking this Bruins offense to score 20 points against USC with its third-string QB feels like we're asking a bit too much.

Unless the Trojans turn the ball over -- and UCLA is great at forcing them, so we aren't ruling it out -- to give them multiple short fields, it doesn't seem likely. The Pick: UCLA Team Total Under 19.5 (-115) at DraftKings

Lock of the Week

Michigan at No. 21 Ohio State: Recency bias and results often skew the way we view things, and this is a textbook example. Since losing Julian Sayin, the Buckeyes are 1-3 overall and are coming off a road loss to Nebraska. Meanwhile, Michigan fired its offensive coordinator, switched back to Bryce Underwood at QB, and handed UCLA its first loss last week.

Two teams heading in different directions! Except not really.

Ohio State is averaging 28 points per game in its last three. Last week's performance against Nebraska was its best since the Sayin injury. It was Luke Fahey's best game by miles. They're figuring it out.

Michigan? Michigan hasn't figured out anything. It needed three overtimes to put up 18 points on UCLA at home. It has played on the road three times this season.

It scored 14 points in a loss to Minnesota and 7 points in a loss to Oregon. Its lone win was against Rutgers, and it allowed 21 points in that game. Now it's on the road against an Ohio State team that may not have a playoff spot to play for but damn sure still wants to beat the hell out of Michigan.

Beating Michigan cures a lot of what's ailing the program and fan base right now. They also want to get Jeremiah Smith a Heisman Trophy. I don't know if they get the latter, but the former? Yeah, they can do that. The Pick: Ohio State -10.5 (-105) at Fanduel

Under of the Week

UConn at Wyoming: Motivation and weather are playing a factor here. Put yourself in UConn's shoes. You're already 6-5, so you're going bowling. Now you're on the road to face Wyoming in a game that really doesn't mean anything to you. Oh, and it's going to be freezing, with the wind absolutely howling.

Seriously, as of Wednesday afternoon, the forecast is calling for temperatures in the 30s with 36mph winds and gusts up to 50mph. Oh, and it'll probably be raining too. I know UConn isn't coming from some warm weather climate, but when you're playing in conditions like that, there's a requirement of giving a damn to get over the mental hurdle of dealing with it.

I don't know if UConn will have it. But I can't be sure how badly Wyoming wants it, either. So when you look at all of that, and then account for how that wind and weather is likely to affect the offenses, it's hard not to take the under. The Pick: Under 45.5 (-110) at Fanduel

Old Faithful of the Week

Mississippi State at No. 22 Ole Miss (Friday): The only reason we didn't include this play in the column last week was that nobody was offering a Mississippi State team total against Tennessee Tech before my deadline.

They did offer one before the game finally started, though, and guess what? Just like has been the case every week since Kamario Taylor was shut down, Mississippi State failed to hit it.

Now it's the Egg Bowl, and I know crazy stuff happens in this game, but we're likely turning to Parker Puckett at QB again. In his four appearances against SEC teams, the Bulldogs have averaged six points per game.

They haven't scored more than 15 in any of them. The Ole Miss defense hasn't been incredible this season, but it's been good enough against bad offenses, and that's what State is without Kamario Taylor. The Pick: Mississippi State Team Total Under 18.5 (-113) at Fanduel

Upset of the Week

Minnesota at Wisconsin (Friday): Don't look now, but the Upset of the Week has won each of the last three weeks, and in four of the last five. I thought of going with a heat check and taking Arkansas as a two-touchdown underdog at home against an LSU team that might not care at all, but that felt a little too speculative. This one feels much more real.

If you poll Wisconsin fans about Luke Fickell, you're not going to hear much excitement, and a big reason for this isn't just the win-loss record overall, but how the Badgers have performed in these rivalry games.

Minnesota has won the last two meetings in this rivalry, and Wisconsin has never beaten Iowa under Fickell, either, including a 30-0 loss earlier this season.

Meanwhile, PJ Fleck has dominated rivalry games lately. The Gophers not only have Paul Bunyan's Axe (this game) in their facilities, but they've got the Floyd of Rosedale (Iowa) and Little Brown Jug (Michigan) as well.

They want to keep all of them on display, and while Wisconsin looked great against Purdue last week, it was Purdue. They've made plenty of teams look better than they are this year. Fickell has to have this one, but Fleck lives for these games. The Pick: Minnesota (+255) at Fanduel

Bets Last Week Season Units Games of the Week 2-0 14-10 +2.68 Lock of the Week 0-1 6-6 -0.79 Upset of the Week 1-0 5-7 +1.63

Overall 4-2 34-38 -4.06

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Rivalry Week college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see the all the picks.