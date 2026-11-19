Where does the season go?

I know a lot of college football fans who root for teams outside the SEC get annoyed by the league playing so many FCS opponents in November, but I've long maintained it's a smart way to do things. Teams need "off" weeks more later in the season than they do in September, so the SEC teams that save these games for later in the year are scheduling smarter.

The other benefit of the SEC's cupcake weekend is it never fails to remind me that the regular season is damn near finished. Seriously, I get so caught up in the rhythm and non-stop nature of the season once it begins that it becomes difficult to keep track of time. Plus, with games being played on Tuesday and Wednesday nights starting in October, damn near every day starts to feel the same.

Perhaps for some of you the changing temperatures, leaves falling off trees, and setting your clocks back an hour probably serve as markers for the passage of time, but not me. I'm stuck inside most of the time working, so the fact that it's getting dark out earlier, or that it's colder, means nothing to me.

But when I see that Alabama is playing Chattanooga? Buddy, that's when I know Thanksgiving is almost here, and that I better start doing my Christmas shopping. So, thank you for your service, SEC. Even if not everybody appreciates what you're doing this weekend, know that I do.

Games of the Week

No. 4 UCLA at Michigan: This game is a tale of two teams under first-year head coaches that have worked out in much different ways. Bob Chesney has turned UCLA into one of the year's surprise stories. Sure, in the offseason people made all the same "next Indiana" comparisons, but nobody thought it would be true. Yet, here we are, and UCLA is 10-0, leading the Big Ten, and a win away from clinching a Big Ten Championship Game appearance, and probably a College Football Playoff berth to go with it.

Michigan? Yeah, well, everybody at Michigan is ready for the season to end. Kyle Whittingham has not been the steadying hand anyone expected, and the Wolverines need a win here or against Ohio State next week to gain bowl eligibility. Not that I expect anybody involved in the program would be super excited to play in the game.

As for this matchup, while Michigan hasn't been great, I don't believe this is a great matchup for UCLA. The Bruins aren't complicated. They play good defense, run the ball, and look for opportunities to find explosives in the passing game. Michigan's defense is great at stopping the run and limiting explosive plays. For all the problems the team has had, the defense has been rather consistent. While Oregon had success moving the ball on it last week, the Bruins don't have the same level of talent as the Ducks, and I'm not convinced they'll find the same success.

Plus, when UCLA has played defenses with NFL talent like Michigan's, they haven't been incredible. On the other side, Michigan's offense is bad, and has been against everyone. I don't see that changing this week, either. It'll probably be a close game, but only because neither team is likely to score a whole lot. The Pick: Under 38.5 (-120) at Fanduel

No. 1 Georgia at No. 21 South Carolina: There are some unknown factors about this game that make it a little more difficult to figure out. The primary concern is the status of South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers.

He didn't play last week against Arkansas, and it turns out Sellers is pretty important to the Gamecocks' operation, as they lost 34-6 without him! And if Arkansas can do that to the Cocks, imagine what Georgia might do!

Still, while the Sellers injury was the headliner, he wasn't the only player Carolina was missing. Receivers Nyck Harbor and Nitro Tuggle missed the game, and Mazeo Bennett Jr. left the game with an injury.

Harber and Bennett are Carolina's leading receivers, and if their status is in question, it limits the Gamecocks even further.

All of which means that it's hard to go against Georgia here. Even though it's a night game at Williams-Brice Stadium, which is one of the more underrated environments in the sport, the Bulldogs just look like the best team in the country, and have for a while. Also, how fired up will South Carolina be for this game?

Last week's loss ended any playoff hopes they had. If Georgia gets off to a good start, you can't ignore the possibility that Carolina just checks out of the game and Georgia steamrolls them. The Pick: Georgia -14.5 (-112) at DraftKings

Lock of the Week

Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami: Miami needed about two quarters to figure out how to survive on offense without Malachi Toney. Notre Dame held the Canes to 3 points in the first half of their game two weeks ago, and Miami has scored 57 points in six quarters since. Now they're at home against a Virginia Tech team with a defense that hasn't been able to stop anybody lately.

I mean, when you're allowing 51 points to SMU, it's not ideal, but it's somewhat understandable. SMU has shown an ability to score points in a hurry.

But then the next thing you know, the Mustangs are being held to seven points by Wake Forest and Virginia Tech is letting Stanford score 40 against it. At home! That's the most points Stanford has scored in an ACC game since joining the league in 2024. It's also 12 more points than they had scored in an ACC road game (their previous best came in a 59-28 loss at NC State in 2024).

So we have a Miami team that is still playing for a bye and will only impress the committee with blowout wins to finish against a Virginia Tech defense that can't stop anybody right now. The Pick: Miami Team Total Over 40.5 (-125) at DraftKings

Waterfowl of the Week

No. 13 Oregon at Michigan State: A lot of people stopped paying attention to Oregon in September, and the few who hung on after that mostly checked out following the 21-10 loss to Illinois in October.

I'm grateful for it, because it's not often you get the chance to see a team that was a favorite to win the national title before a season suddenly flying under the radar, and the Ducks are definitely flying under the radar. I'm telling you, and I've been saying it for a few weeks now, this team has a chance to get to the playoffs, and if they do, they will be the "Cinderella" of the tournament.

They have looked like the Oregon we all expected the last three weeks. They hit our Lock of the Week on their team total over last week, and that was despite dropping a touchdown. Now they're on the road against a Michigan State team that won't have its starting QB, and could be down to its third-string if Cam Fancher isn't able to get healthy in time.

The Spartans have been ravaged by injuries most of the year, and while they've been able to muck it up at times, I don't think they have the horses to do it against these Ducks. Especially when Oregon understands simply winning games won't be enough. They have to win by impressive margins to climb into an at-large spot. And I think they'll do so this weekend. The Pick: Oregon -16.5 (-110) at Fanduel

Sad Bet of the Week

Northern Illinois at North Dakota State: I never want a team to go through a season without a win. When you consider the amount of work coaches and players put into their seasons, the idea of a team never getting to celebrate a single win breaks my damn heart. I want Northern Illinois -- the only winless team remaining on the FBS level -- to get a win, but I do not see it happening this week. It'll have to wait until the regular season finale against 1-9 UTEP.

This week, they aren't going into the Fargodome and taking down the Bison. I don't want to go with the spread here, though, because I don't much like the number, and it's possible the Bison will just look to get out of here with the win and slow things down in the second half. Still, it's tough to imagine the Huskies will find much success on offense in this one. The line is basically asking if I think NIU can get to double digits on offense, and my answer is no, I do not. The Pick: Northern Illinois Team Total Under 8.5 (-111) at Fanduel

Upset of the Week

Syracuse at Boston College: Boston College got destroyed by Notre Dame 41-7 last week. They've lost three straight, including another 47-2 blowout loss on the road to Duke three weeks ago. I don't think this team is all that good. But you know what? I don't think Syracuse is all that good, either. At least not good enough that I would ever feel confident backing the Orange as a road favorite.

Because while BC isn't great, it hasn't been awful at home. It's 3-2 at home with wins over Rutgers and Pitt. The two losses came by seven points apiece against Virginia Tech and Florida State. Syracuse has won three road games against UConn, North Carolina and NC State, but those wins have come by a combined five points. The Pick: Boston College (+114) at DraftKings

Bets Last Week Season Units Games of the Week 2-0 12-10 +0.68 Lock of the Week 1-0 6-5 +0.46 Upset of the Week 1-0 4-7 +0.49 Overall 5-1 30-36 -5.84

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