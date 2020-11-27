College football's bowl season has already taken a hit because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Those hits keep on coming as the Pinstripe Bowl announced on Friday that it would not field a game in 2020 out of "an abundance of caution and in conjunction" with the ACC and Big Ten. The game, held at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, was scheduled for Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. Jerry Palm's latest projections had Pitt and Purdue taking part in the game.

"The priority of the Yankees, New Era Pinstripe Bowl, Big Ten and ACC is the safety of players, coaches and staff, and this decision is consistent with that approach," a statement from the bowl said. "We look forward to hosting the New Era Pinstripe Bowl with an enthusiastic crowd filling Yankee Stadium in 2021."

This marks the eighth bowl game that has been canceled this year. Others include the Redbox Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Quick Lane Bowl, Celebration Bowl, Fenway Bowl and Bahamas Bowl. The Montgomery Bowl will be played as a substitute of the Fenway Bowl for this season only, while a decision regarding the Las Vegas Bowl will be announced at a later date.

The Pinstripe Bowl has been played annually since 2010 and previously paired teams from the Big East and Big 12 along with Notre Dame as an additional option. Its cancellation leaves college football with 36 postseason games including the College Football Playoff National Championship.