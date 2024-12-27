Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi defended his decision to kick a field goal during the Panthers' 48-46 six-overtime loss to Toledo in Thursday's GameAbove Sports Bowl. Trailing 40-37 in the second overtime, the Panthers faced fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Rather than attempt a game-winning touchdown, Narduzzi sent kicker Ben Sauls onto the field for an 18-yard try that forced a third extra period.

"Fourth-and-1, if you don't get it, you lose the game," Narduzzi told reporters after the game. "I don't want it to end like that. I want our kids to make plays. I want to put it in the kids' hands. For a coach to make a decision to win the game or lose the game, I am not for that."

Once a game reaches a third overtime, college football rules dictate that teams trade 2-point conversion attempts until a winner is decided. Both teams converted in the next three overtimes, setting a bowl record for the most extra frames at six. Toledo quarterback Tucker Gleason connected with Junior Vandeross III to open the sixth overtime, and Pitt freshman quarterback Julian Dugger's next pass fell incomplete, sealing the win for the Rockets.

Panthers starting quarterback Eli Holstein missed the game with a leg injury, and backup Nate Yarnell was no longer on the roster after entering the transfer portal. That left third-string redshirt freshman David Lynch to start. Lynch struggled, throwing two interceptions, which led to Dugger making his college debut in the second half. Dugger led the Panthers on two second-half scoring drives, turning a 20-12 deficit into a 30-20 lead.

Toledo rallied late in the fourth quarter, capitalizing on Darius Alexander's 58-yard pick-six and a tying 51-yard field goal from Dylan Cunanan with 1:58 left. Gleason finished 26 of 50 for 336 yards and two touchdowns.

After a 7-0 start to the season, Thursday's loss was the sixth straight for the Panthers, marking the longest skid in Narduzzi's tenure. Narduzzi is now 2-5 in bowl games as Pitt's coach.

While Pitt dropped to 7-6 with the loss, Toledo finished 8-5.