Florida State's free fall in the ACC reached a new low Saturday, when the No. 25Seminoles dropped their eighth straight conference game in a 34-31 stunner to Pittsburgh. What began as a season full of promise -- and redemption -- has turned into a prolonged collapse that's now rewriting the program's record book for all the wrong reasons.

The loss marked Florida State's third straight overall after setbacks to Miami and Virginia, and it served as another reminder of just how much the Seminoles have struggled in ACC play over the past two seasons. Florida State (3-3) is now 1-10 in conference games since the start of 2024, with its lone win coming 385 days ago against California on Sept. 21, 2024. The eight-game ACC skid is the longest in program history, and the Seminoles' 0-3 start in league play this season is the third such stumble since 2009 (the other being 2020).

It's a stunning fall from grace for a program that not long ago appeared to have reclaimed its place among college football's elite. Florida State opened the 2023 season 13-0 under coach Mike Norvell, winning an ACC championship before being snubbed by the College Football Playoff selection committee. Since that undefeated start, the Seminoles have gone just 5-14 overall -- a near-total reversal of their trajectory.

Saturday's loss followed a familiar script.

Florida State's defense struggled to contain Pittsburgh's offense, allowing 476 total yards -- 321 through the air and 155 on the ground. True freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel completed 21 of 29 passes for two touchdowns while also leading the Panthers in rushing with 64 yards.

In three ACC games this season, Florida State's defense -- now under first-year coordinator Tony White -- has surrendered an average of 36 points and 418 yards per game. The offense hasn't been the problem, with quarterback Tommy Castellanos throwing three touchdowns in the loss to Pittsburgh. The issue is that the Seminoles are often forced to play from behind, though the Week 7 loss to the Panthers was a collapse on both sides.

The frustration is beginning to show. What once looked like minor growing pains has turned into a full-blown identity crisis for a team that can't seem to recapture its 2023 magic under Norvell.

Adding to the pressure on Norvell is the financial commitment Florida State made with his contract extension. The six-year deal, which runs through 2031, pays him more than $10 million annually and includes a buyout north of $50 million -- one of the 10 largest in college football.

Now, the questions are growing louder: Where does Florida State go from here? The Seminoles have talent and recruiting pedigree, but the on-field results tell a different story. Once seen as the team that could challenge for ACC supremacy, they're now struggling just to stay competitive in a league they used to own.