Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi delivered a fiery rebuke of AP poll voters after the unranked Panthers escaped with a 35-33 win at Virginia Tech on Friday night when Hokies kicker John Love missed a 36-yard field goal attempt on the final play.

"We've got a hell of a football team," Narduzzi said in his postgame interview with ESPN. "Any of those voters out there, if they wake their ass up they might figure that out."

The dramatic finish capped a see-saw affair, as Pitt survived the loss of starting quarterback Mason Heintschel while improving to 5-0 (2-0 ACC). The Panthers were seventh in the "others receiving votes" category of the AP poll this week, but should flirt with entering the top 25 on Sunday after picking up their first road win.

Taking down Virginia Tech also put Pitt on an inside track for an appearance in the ACC Championship Game. A potentially seismic showdown at No. 4 Miami on Oct. 24 awaits as a test of how the Panthers stack up against the league's standard-bearer. All that stands between Pitt and a 7-0 record for that showdown is a home game against North Carolina next week and a trip to lowly Boston College on Oct. 17.

While Narduzzi's emphatic backing of his team is understandable after a dramatic road win, the Panthers were fortunate to escape from Lane Stadium unbeaten. The Hokies (4-1, 1-1) led 24-14 until a deluge of turnovers helped Pitt gain control.

Mason Heintschel's departure

Pitt sophomore Mason Heintschel entered third in the ACC in passing yards, second in touchdowns and fourth in passer rating. When he exited with an apparent knee injury early in the third quarter, the Panthers trailed 24-21.

While backup quarterback Holden Geriner did an admirable job of filling in, the Hokies did their part to help him out. Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer committed three turnovers while shouldering an outsized portion of Virginia Tech's offensive load with 434 yards passing.

The Hokies averaged 6.8 yards per play, compared to just 4.8 for Pitt, as the Panthers finished with just 295 total yards, compared to 499 for Virginia Tech. Heintschel returned to the sideline on crutches to cheer on Pitt. His health will be a major plot line to monitor as the Panthers try to mount a run to the ACC Championship Game.

A stunning field goal miss

Love's miss on the final play from 36 yards out made for a stunning end. The fifth-year kicker entered 60 for 70 over his career and 6 for 6 this season. Virginia Tech moved the football to the right hash mark to accommodate his preferences before using a timeout with three seconds left to position itself for the game-winner.

The snap and hold both looked clean, and Love reacted as though he'd made the kick. However, the officiating crew ruled that it sailed wide left, leaving Love and a packed Lane Stadium in a state of shock.

Narduzzi's impassioned rant ensued as Pitt improved to 5-0 for a second time in the past three seasons. In 2024, the Panthers remained unranked until reaching 6-0. The Panthers peaked at 7-0 and No. 18 in the AP poll before losing six straight games to end the season.

Pitt certainly deserves credit for soldiering through the ebbs and flows of a tight game inside a hostile environment on Friday. But the Panthers still have a lot to prove if they wish to be considered a College Football Playoff contender or a serious threat to Miami in the ACC.