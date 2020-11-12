Pitt announced Thursday that its game at Georgia Tech scheduled for Saturday will be postponed until Dec. 12. The news comes as the Panthers pause all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols while college football continues to grapple with an increase of COVID-19-related postponements and cancellations.

"We are fortunate to have an outstanding group of doctors and medical professionals providing us daily consultation in this challenging environment," Pittsburgh athletic director Heather Lyke said in a statement. "Following their recommendation, our football program will pause all activities. Our protocols have prepared us to anticipate and manage these circumstances. Our top priority will always be the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff."

Pitt at Georgia Tech is the ninth game to be canceled or postponed this week as college football continues to deal with COVID-19 issues, but it's the first postponement or cancellation of the week in the ACC.

"While I know our team was excited and prepared to play a game on Saturday, this is the right and responsible decision for our student-athletes and staff," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. "We have great doctors at Pitt and they have given us the very best guidance throughout this entire pandemic. Our team knows we've had to be agile this year. We will continue to assemble virtually until we're given the green light."

Pittsburgh (4-4) snapped a four-game losing streak last week with a 41-17 rout of Florida State and is now scheduled to play its next game against Virginia Tech on Nov. 21. Georgia Tech (2-5) has lost three straight and is now scheduled to play its next game at Miami on Nov. 21.