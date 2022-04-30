After a standout sophomore season in which he won the Biletnikoff Award and earned consensus All-America honors, Pittsburgh receiver Jordan Addison is considering transfer with USC singled out as potential destination, according to multiple reports. Though Addison has not yet entered the portal, he is being offered a multi-million dollar name, image and likeness (NIL) deal to leave the Panthers, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

If Addison does enter the portal, he would immediately become one of the most coveted players on the market. The 6-foot, 175-pound Addison is already generating buzz as a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and could be a lethal weapon for the Trojans -- or any other team that lands his service. Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns while helping lead the Panthers to an ACC Championship and 11-3 record in 2021.

The deadline for athletes to enter the transfer portal and remain eligible for the 2022 season is Sunday, May 1.

The departure of Addison would further alter the makeup of a Pittsburgh offense that will look far different next season. With star quarterback Kenny Pickett taken by the Steelers in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple departed for Nebraska, the Panthers figure to be led by a new cast of personnel.

First-year offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti is taking over for Whipple and USC transfer Kedon Slovis appears to be the likely frontrunner to take over the quarterback job for the Panthers, which open the season against West Virginia on Sept. 1.