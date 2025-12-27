The first of eight games on the Saturday college football bowl schedule sees a pair of 8-4 teams squaring off in the Go Bowling Military Bowl 2025. It has the Pittsburgh Panthers facing the East Carolina Pirates as the teams have a rubber match with their all-time series at 2-2. Pitt enters in off a 38-7 defeat to the Miami Hurricanes as the Panthers have lost two of their last three. ECU enters into the 2025 Military Bowl after beating Florida Atlantic, 42-3, last time out and has won five of its last six. ECU quarterback Katin Houser is in the transfer portal and won't play. Two-time All-ACC linebacker Kyle Louis has opted out for Pitt.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. ET from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. This is the teams' first meeting since 1992. The Panthers are 10.5-point favorites in the latest East Carolina vs. Pitt odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 52.5. Before making any Pitt vs. East Carolina picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on ECU vs. Pitt. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Pitt vs. ECU:

East Carolina vs. Pitt spread Pitt -10.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook East Carolina vs. Pitt over/under 52.5 points East Carolina vs. Pitt money line Pittsburgh -400, East Carolina +314 East Carolina vs. Pitt picks See picks at SportsLine East Carolina vs. Pitt streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina picks

After simulating East Carolina vs. Pittsburgh 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (52.5 points). This line has dropped nine full points since the opener due to various injury and transfer news. That precipitous fall, however, has created value on the Over.

Five of ECU's last six games have cleared the total, while three of the past five have hit that side for Pitt. SportsLine's model is projecting 54 combined points, making the Over the value side.

The model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time.

So who wins Pitt vs. ECU, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time?