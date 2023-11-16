Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Boston College 6-4, Pittsburgh 2-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles and the Pittsburgh Panthers are set to square off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 16th at Acrisure Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Boston College unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They suffered a painful 48-22 defeat at the hands of Virginia Tech. Boston College was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 31-7.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They lost to Syracuse on the road by a decisive 28-13 margin. Pittsburgh didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Panthers weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 60 rushing yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Syracuse rushed for 382.

Boston College's loss dropped their record down to 6-4. As for Pittsburgh, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-8.

Series History

Boston College has won both of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last 4 years.