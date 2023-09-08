Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Cincinnati 1-0, Pittsburgh 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: The CW

The CW Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 6:30 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more against one another.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Pittsburgh's strategy against Wofford on Saturday. Everything went Pittsburgh's way against Wofford as they made off with a 45-7 victory. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Pittsburgh had established a 38 point advantage.

Meanwhile, a well-balanced attack led Cincinnati over Eastern Kentucky in every quarter on their way to victory on Saturday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that Cincinnati blew Eastern Kentucky out of the water with a 66-13 final score. Cincinnati pushed the score to 52-10 by the end of the third, a deficit Eastern Kentucky had nochance of recovering from.

QB Emory Jones went supernova for Cincinnati, throwing for 345 yards and five touchdowns on 23 attempts. Jones wound up with a passer rating of 280.4. The team also got some help courtesy of WR Xzavier Henderson, who scored a touchdown off of 149 receiving yards.

Looking ahead, the match is expected to be close, with Pittsburgh going off as just a 7 point favorite. They finished last season with a 6-7 record against the spread.

The Panthers and the Bearcats both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Saturday. Watch the game or check back here after the match to see who keeps the momentum going.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a solid 7-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.