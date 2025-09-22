Pittsburgh announced Monday that it will retire legendary defensive lineman Aaron Donald's No. 97 ahead of its Week 12 game against No. 22 Notre Dame. Donald will be the 11th former Panther to have his number retired, joining the likes of Larry Fitzgerald, Dan Marino and Mike Ditka.

"It's hard to put into words what it means to have my jersey retired," Donald said in a statement. "Born and raised in Pittsburgh, I'm grateful to the University of Pittsburgh for taking a chance on me when so many others wouldn't. I accomplished more in my career than I ever dreamed of, and for that I'm truly blessed.

"To soon see my number alongside other Pitt greats is an honor beyond measure. I will always love this University."

Donald signed with Pitt in 2010 as an unheralded recruit out of Pittsburgh's Penn Hills High School. He emerged as a starter his sophomore year and earned second-team All-Big East honors after notching 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

Donald was a member of the All-Big East first team in 2012 and in 2013 he won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Lombardi Trophy and the Outland Trophy with 28.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He was also named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American.

The then-St. Louis Rams selected Donald with the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent his entire career with the Rams and, prior to his retirement in 2023, was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time first-team All-Pro.