Who's Playing
Austin Peay @ Pittsburgh
Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 8-5; Austin Peay 11-4
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Panthers will play against an Division II opponent, the Austin Peay Governors, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. The Panthers were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
Pitt is the favorite in this one, with an expected 27.5-point margin of victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network
Odds
The Panthers are an big 27.5-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college football odds.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.