Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Pittsburgh

Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 8-5; Austin Peay 11-4

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers will play against an Division II opponent, the Austin Peay Governors, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. The Panthers were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

Pitt is the favorite in this one, with an expected 27.5-point margin of victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are an big 27.5-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college football odds.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.