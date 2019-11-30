Pittsburgh vs. Boston College live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Boston College football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Boston College (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 7-4; Boston College 5-5
What to Know
An ACC battle is on tap between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Boston College Eagles at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Heinz Field. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Pitt has to be hurting after a devastating 28 to nothing loss at the hands of the Virginia Tech Hokies last week. Pitt was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 21 to nothing.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for BC, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 40-7 defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. QB Dennis Grosel had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with a passing completion percentage of only 45%.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers enter the matchup with 48 sacks, good for best in the nation. Less enviably, BC is third worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 488.2 on average. So the BC squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Panthers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Eagles.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
