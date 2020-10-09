An ACC battle is on tap Saturday between the Boston College Eagles and the Pittsburgh Panthers at 4 p.m. ET at Alumni Stadium. Boston College is 2-1 overall and 1-1 at home, while Pitt is 3-1 and is on the road for the first time. The Panthers are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine October games. The Eagles, meanwhile, are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games as a home underdog.

The Panthers are favored by 6.5-points in the latest Boston College vs. Pittsburgh odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 43.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College spread: Pittsburgh -6.5

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College over-under: 43 points

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College money line: Pittsburgh -240, Boston College +200

PITT: The Panthers hold a 17-14 edge in the series against BC that dates back to 1959.

BC: The Eagles ran for just 40 yard on 19 attempts in losing to No. 12 North Carolina last week.

What you need to know about Pittsburgh

North Carolina State drove 79 yards to score with 23 seconds left to shock Pittsburgh 30-29 last weekend. The Wolfpack generated 398 total yards against the Panthers, which entered the game with the nation's top defense.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett posted his seventh career 300-yard passing game by completing 22-of-39 attempts for a career-best 411 yards. Pickett also scored three total touchdowns as Pittsburgh amassed 503 total yards. Despite their most recent setback, the Panthers enter Saturday's matchup with a dynamic defense. In fact, Pittsburgh is giving up just 15 points per game this season, which ranks 11th in the nation.

What you need to know about Boston College

Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to CJ Lewis with 45 seconds remaining to bring Boston College to within two points against 12th-ranked North Carolina, but his two-point pass attempt was intercepted and returned for two points to seal the 26-22 decision. Jurkovec went 37-for-56 for 313 yards and two touchdowns against the Tar Heels, but the Eagles were called for 12 penalties spanning 110 yards and receivers dropped multiple passes in the red zone.

Despite an agonizing defeat in their last outing, the Eagles will be confident they can pull off the upset on Saturday. That's because Boston College is 4-2 in its last six games against Pittsburgh at home.

