The Pittsburgh Panthers are set to play their final game of the season at Acrisure Stadium when they host the Boston College Eagles for an ACC matchup on Thursday night. The Panthers have had a disappointing season, but can end things on a high note with a win on Senior Night. Pitt enters this matchup on a four-game losing streak after falling 28-13 to Syracuse in its last outing. Boston College has already clinched bowl eligibility, but will be looking to bounce back from a 48-22 blowout loss to Virginia Tech on Nov. 11. The Eagles have won the last two meetings, including a 31-30 win in 2020.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Acrisure Stadium. The Panthers are favored by 3 points in the latest Boston College vs. Pitt odds, while the over/under is set at 45 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before making any Pitt vs. Boston College picks or bets, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot all season, going 59-23-2 on his college football best bets for SportsLine this season so far, returning a profit of $3,600 for $100 bettors. Last week, he went 8-1, finishing up 6.9 units. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Boston College vs. Pitt and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Kaylor's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Pittsburgh vs. Boston College:

Boston College vs. Pitt spread: Pitt -3

Boston College vs. Pitt over/under: 46

Boston College vs. Pitt money line: Pitt -151, Boston College +126



BC: The Eagles are 4-5 against the spread in 2023.

PITT: The Panthers are 2-7 against the spread in 2023.

Boston College vs. Pitt picks: See picks at SportsLine



Boston College vs. Pitt live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Boston College can cover

It may be Senior Night for Pitt, but Boston College has more to play for in this matchup. The Eagles have already clinched bowl eligibility, but can improve their bowl game possibilities with a win. Boston College is 3-1 against the spread in road games this season.

The Eagles are led by one of the top rushing attacks in the ACC, averaging 201.9 yards per game on the ground in 2023. They will be facing a porous Pitt defense that allows 156.9 rushing yards per game, and just gave up 382 yards on the ground to Syracuse last week. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Pitt can cover

The Panthers are playing their final home game of the 2023 season, and they are sure to come out swinging on Senior Night at Acrisure Stadium. Boston College is coming off one of its worst performances of the season in their blowout loss to Virginia Tech last week. The Eagles gave up 600 total yards of offense, including 363 rushing yards.

The Panthers have been a much better team at home this season. One of their two wins in 2023 came against No. 9 Louisville at Acrisure Stadium, and both of the Panthers' ATS wins have come at home. Boston College also has the second-worst run defense in the ACC, allowing 188.4 yards per game on the ground this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Boston College vs. Pitt picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Boston College vs. Pitt on Thursday, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Boston College vs. Pitt picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 59-23-2 on his best bets in 2023, and find out.