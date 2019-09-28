Pittsburgh vs. Delaware: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Delaware football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Delaware (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 2-2-0; Delaware 3-1-0
What to Know
Delaware have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Pittsburgh at 12:30 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. Both teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.
The crowd came for a game last week, and Delaware and Penn sure delivered. It was a matchup that couldn't have wound up any closer, but Delaware snuck past Penn for the 28-27 victory. The success represented a nice turnaround for the Fightin' Blue Hens, who in their last game suffered a tough 47-22 loss.
As for Pittsburgh, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Penn State, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Pittsburgh slipped by UCF 35-34. For Pittsburgh, this is just revenge for the 45-14 defeat they suffered against UCF the last time they faced one another Sept. 29 of last year.
Their wins bumped the Fightin' Blue Hens to 3-1 and the Panthers to 2-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.65
Over/Under: 50
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
