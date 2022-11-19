Who's Playing

Duke @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Duke 7-3; Pittsburgh 6-4

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils and the Pittsburgh Panthers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at noon ET Nov. 19 at Acrisure Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Duke strolled past the Virginia Tech Hokies with points to spare last week, taking the game 24-7. It was another big night for the Blue Devils' QB Riley Leonard, who passed for two TDs and 262 yards on 31 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 48 yards.

Meanwhile, Pitt ran circles around the Virginia Cavaliers last week, and the extra yardage (397 yards vs. 144 yards) paid off. Pitt was the clear victor by a 37-7 margin over Virginia. The team ran away with 28 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Pitt's RB Israel Abanikanda did his thing and rushed for one TD and 121 yards on 24 carries.

Special teams collected 13 points for the Panthers. K Ben Sauls delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Blue Devils are expected to lose this next one by 7. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Duke's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The wins brought Duke up to 7-3 and Pitt to 6-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Duke comes into the matchup boasting the sixth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at six. As for Pitt, they enter the matchup with 37 sacks, which is the best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Panthers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Pittsburgh have won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last eight years.