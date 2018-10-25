Pittsburgh vs. Duke: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Duke football game

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers (home) vs. Duke Blue Devils (away)

Current records: Pittsburgh 3-4; Duke 5-2

What to Know

Pittsburgh has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Duke at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Pittsburgh was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago, as they fell 19-14 to Notre Dame.

Last Saturday, Duke came up short against Virginia, falling 28-14.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
  • TV: Charter Sports Southeast
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Blue Devils are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Panthers.

This season, Pittsburgh is 3-3-0 against the spread. As for Duke, they are 4-2-0 against the spread

Series History

Pittsburgh has won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last 4 years.

  • 2017 - Duke Blue Devils 17 vs. Pittsburgh Panthers 24
  • 2016 - Pittsburgh Panthers 56 vs. Duke Blue Devils 14
  • 2015 - Duke Blue Devils 13 vs. Pittsburgh Panthers 31
Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Our Latest Stories