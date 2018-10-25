Pittsburgh vs. Duke: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers (home) vs. Duke Blue Devils (away)

Current records: Pittsburgh 3-4; Duke 5-2

What to Know

Pittsburgh has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Duke at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Pittsburgh was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago, as they fell 19-14 to Notre Dame.

Last Saturday, Duke came up short against Virginia, falling 28-14.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pennsylvania TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Blue Devils are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Panthers.

This season, Pittsburgh is 3-3-0 against the spread. As for Duke, they are 4-2-0 against the spread

Series History

Pittsburgh has won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last 4 years.