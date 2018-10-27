Pittsburgh vs. Duke Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Pittsburgh has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Duke at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Pittsburgh was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago, as they fell 19-14 to Notre Dame.

Last Saturday, Duke came up short against Virginia, falling 28-14.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.