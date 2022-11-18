The Pittsburgh Panthers and Duke Blue Devils will both be looking to extend their respective winning streaks when they square off on Saturday afternoon. Pittsburgh has won two straight games following a 37-7 win at Virginia. Duke, meanwhile, has won its last three contests, including a 24-7 win against Virginia Tech last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Panthers are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 49.5.

Here are several college football odds for Pittsburgh vs. Duke:

Pittsburgh vs. Duke spread: Pittsburgh -7.5

Pittsburgh vs. Duke over/under: 49.5 points

Pittsburgh vs. Duke money line: Pittsburgh -305, Duke +240

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Pittsburgh lost a pair of road games at the end of October, but it has responded with two of its best outings this season. The Panthers picked up a 10-point win over Syracuse two weeks ago before blowing out Virginia in a 37-7 final last week.

Star running back Israel Abanikanda has rushed for at least 100 yards in seven games this season to lead Pittsburgh's offense. The Panthers showed up defensively last week as well, picking up a pair of defensive touchdowns in the opening minute of the game. They have center Bub Means back on the field after he missed seven games due to an injury, which gives Abanikanda even more room to run.

Why Duke can cover

Duke has put together an excellent campaign under first-year coach Mike Elko, enjoying its best season since 2015. The Blue Devils had not won four conference games since that year, and this is also their first seven-win regular season since 2018. Elko is Duke's first coach to win seven games in his first season since Fred Goldsmith went 8-4 in 1994.

The Blue Devils shut down Virginia Tech's rushing attack last week, allowing just 104 rushing yards. They have now won all six of their games when they have held opponents under 105 rushing yards. Duke has covered the spread in four of its last six games, so the betting market has not adequately adjusted to how well the team is performing under Elko.

